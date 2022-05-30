ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: summery temps with tropics making noise

By Claire Fry
WECT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! We’re closing out an unseasonably warm holiday weekend. First Alert Forecast items in the week ahead include a string of more toasty days with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to...

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

First Alert Forecast: possible storms to begin Hurricane Season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday, June 1 is the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Appropriately enough for the new season, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha. Should these fragmented thunderstorms manage to even partially reorganize as they steam over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, the system would get a new Atlantic moniker: Alex. Make sure to pay attention to all of the storm preparation content on wect.com/hurricane in any case.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Tips for preparedness as hurricane season begins

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - As hurricane season kicks off, many people are checking off their to-do lists to make sure they’re ready in case of a storm. For some, that’s making sure their generators are ready to go when the power goes out. It’s also a good idea to make sure your flood insurance is in order before the threat of a major storm looms off the coast.
BURGAW, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

The Hurricane House: OIB terminal groin helps give flooded house a new life

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — It’s officially Hurricane season, and it’s hard to talk about storms without talking about erosion. In Ocean Isle Beach, one woman had to leave her dream home of 20 years after facing the trials and tribulations that hurricanes and erosion brings. Now, after OIB’s terminal groin project has been completed, she has hope for her old house and the beach she loves.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Snow Productions presents "Matilda the Musical"

CFPUA executive testifies in support of bill to make PFAS polluters pay. House Bill 1095 filed in the State House clarifies how state regulators would set maximum contaminant levels for PFAS, which would be no more than 10 parts per trillion (ppt) for any single PFAS compound or 70 ppt for the sum of all PFAS.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Hurricane#Pacific Coast#Gulf Of Mexico#Caribbean Sea#First Alert Forecast#Wect Weather App
newsfromthestates.com

Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state

Man’s advocate says NCORR ignored requests for emergency repairs. [Editor’s note: This is among several Policy Watch profiles of homeowners who remain displaced from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated parts of North Carolina in October 2016. These personal stories are part of Policy Watch’s ongoing investigation into the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which has mishandled the RebuildNC program. Five and half years after the storm hit, hundreds of households, equivalent to thousands of people, still do not have permanent homes; they are living in motels, travel trailers, with relatives, or even in their damaged houses. For each profile, Policy Watch has given residents the option of using their full names, partial names or no name at all, depending on their comfort level.]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WECT

Surf City receives Golden LEAF $250,000 Grant to help reduce stormwater flooding

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $250,000 to the Town of Surf City through their Flood Mitigation Program on Wednesday, June 2. The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities, through grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Swimming pool at Echo Farms Park is open for the season

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The swimming pool at Echo Farms Park is open for the season. Parks & Gardens is excited to be managing the pool this year and offering family swim time, adult lap swim and group fitness classes. Pool hours include:. Family Public Swim. Mon,...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
coastalreview.org

Recent shoaling highlights shallow-draft navigation woes

WILMINGTON – No matter how incessant the public frustration or how desperate the pleas from mariners to fix clogged harbors, impassable channels or eroded shorelines, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is struggling to address worsening problems in coastal North Carolina, especially on the Outer Banks. Recently, a wicked...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WATCH: Beach visitor sees what appears to be a bonnethead shark

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A family was shocked to find what appears to be a bonnethead shark on Caswell Beach on Oak Island. Wolff Shipp submitted the video of the small shark on Monday, May 30. Though the signature shark fin is commonly associated with danger, Bonnetheads tend to be quite timid according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTW News13

Atlantic Beach Bikefest brings hundreds to Grand Strand

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people, some from as far away as California, were among those to visit the Grand Strand for Atlantic Beach Bikefest 2022. Alexander McDuffie of Virginia said he has been coming to Atlantic Beach Bike Fest for 14 years and is happy to be back this year. “I’m in […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WECT

State of the River: ‘It’s glorious but it’s in trouble’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear River is one of the great natural features of southeastern North Carolina, but it faces a number of issues like PFAS and mercury contamination. “It’s glorious but it’s in trouble,” said executive director Dana Sargent. “This river is the lifeblood for this community....
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy