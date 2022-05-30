Man arrested following Smoker’s Outlet incident

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after an incident at Smoker’s Outlet turned physical. 41-year-old Germanus Robert Finnegan has been charged with interfering with an emergency call, assault by strangulation, and public intoxication.

The incident happened on May 21, according to an affidavit. Around 6:30 p.m., an officer with the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to Smoker’s Outlet in the 5100 block of N Dixie Boulevard to investigate a disturbance. A 911 operator advised the officer that the incident had escalated to a physical altercation.

At the scene, the officer met with both the victim and the suspect, who were still inside the store. The victim told the officer she had been riding in the back of her friend’s vehicle when the suspect, identified as Finnegan, jumped on her and assaulted her. The victim told police she exited the vehicle and began walking towards Smoker’s Outlet. She said that is when Finnegan also exited the truck and began to follow her.

The woman said Finnegan grabbed her and tried to prevent her from entering the store. However, the victim was able to bypass Finnegan and made in into the store, while also trying to call 911 from her cell phone. Finnegan then reportedly grabbed the victim’s phone and threw it to the ground, breaking it.

Meanwhile, a store clerk was also on the phone with 911 and reportedly passed the phone to the victim so she could talk to the dispatch operator. While the victim was on the phone, Finnegan reportedly grabbed the woman from behind and began to choke her. Finnegan then took the store phone away from the victim while she was trying to speak to the 911 operator.

The officer asked Finnegan about the incident, and Finnegan told the officer he had been drinking. The officer stated the suspect smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, glossy eyes, and an unsteady balance. Finnegan reportedly admitted to smashing the victim’s iPhone on the floor, but denied choking her, saying he grabbed her from behind and merely “hugged her throat”.

Finnegan was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Monday; his bond has been set at a combined $22,812. According to jail records, Finnegan has been arrested multiple times since 2008 on charges such as public intoxication, assault, burglary, theft, drunk driving, and tampering with evidence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.