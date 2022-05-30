ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man arrested following Smoker’s Outlet incident

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hIpn_0fuylWH300

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after an incident at Smoker’s Outlet turned physical. 41-year-old Germanus Robert Finnegan has been charged with interfering with an emergency call, assault by strangulation, and public intoxication.

The incident happened on May 21, according to an affidavit. Around 6:30 p.m., an officer with the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to Smoker’s Outlet in the 5100 block of N Dixie Boulevard to investigate a disturbance. A 911 operator advised the officer that the incident had escalated to a physical altercation.

At the scene, the officer met with both the victim and the suspect, who were still inside the store. The victim told the officer she had been riding in the back of her friend’s vehicle when the suspect, identified as Finnegan, jumped on her and assaulted her. The victim told police she exited the vehicle and began walking towards Smoker’s Outlet. She said that is when Finnegan also exited the truck and began to follow her.

The woman said Finnegan grabbed her and tried to prevent her from entering the store. However, the victim was able to bypass Finnegan and made in into the store, while also trying to call 911 from her cell phone. Finnegan then reportedly grabbed the victim’s phone and threw it to the ground, breaking it.

Meanwhile, a store clerk was also on the phone with 911 and reportedly passed the phone to the victim so she could talk to the dispatch operator. While the victim was on the phone, Finnegan reportedly grabbed the woman from behind and began to choke her. Finnegan then took the store phone away from the victim while she was trying to speak to the 911 operator.

The officer asked Finnegan about the incident, and Finnegan told the officer he had been drinking. The officer stated the suspect smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, glossy eyes, and an unsteady balance. Finnegan reportedly admitted to smashing the victim’s iPhone on the floor, but denied choking her, saying he grabbed her from behind and merely “hugged her throat”.

Finnegan was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Monday; his bond has been set at a combined $22,812. According to jail records, Finnegan has been arrested multiple times since 2008 on charges such as public intoxication, assault, burglary, theft, drunk driving, and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged with assaulting girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her girlfriend. Rebecca Warrington, 39, has been charged with Assault.  According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 6900 block of Cross B Road to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman stabs dog during burglary, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed a man, damaged his vehicle, then burglarized his home and stabbed his dog. Jericha Martinez, 27, has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.  According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tipster recognizes tattoos, helps OPD identify burglar

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store late last month. 28-year-old Bret Michael Asencio has been charged with burglary.  According to an affidavit, on May 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Envios Mi Tierra located at 610 N County Road West to investigate […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Louisiana man arrested in Odessa with stolen gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Louisiana man was arrested this week after police said he was caught with drugs and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop. 32-year-old Kyle Green, of Farmerville, LA, has been charged with drug possession, theft of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 1, an […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspects in home invasion arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested late last month in connection with a home invasion and burglary that left one Odessa man handcuffed to a bed for hours. Russell Vanover, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, Failure to Identify,  Parole Violation, and Possession. Jose Yanez, 36, has […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of choking ex after forcing his way into her home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked her. Delton Djuan Jackson, 31, has been charged with burglary, assault by strangulation, and interfering with an emergency call.  According to an affidavit, on May 31, a woman called 911 to report an […]
ODESSA, TX
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbsan arrested for robbery

A Hobbs man was arrested after allegedly stealing a pair of shoes and a cellphone from a kid and then threatening to shoot him. Johnny Thompson, 18, of Hobbs, was arrested on May 23 and charged with robbery, a third-degree felony. On April 18, Hobbs Police Department officers were dispatched...
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for porch pirate

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Midland Police Department, is asking for help from the community to identify a woman suspected of stealing packages.  According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the woman pictured below was seen walking through the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Goddard. She was caught […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Alcohol#Nexstar#Choking#Violent Crime#Kmid Kpej Rrb#N Dixie Boulevard
NewsWest 9

OPD arrest suspect involved in murder incident

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested 21-year-old Shemar Harrington for his involvement in a shooting incident. Harrington has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. OPD responded to a call on May 29 at 4651 Oakwood Drive in Odessa. Officers found a female...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fort Stockton Police looking for robbery suspect

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Fort Stockton Police Department is investigating a series of business burglaries. They need help identifying the suspect in the photo above. Please contact the Fort Stockton Police Department with any tips or information on the person or persons associated with the burglaries at 432-336-4600. Please...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Man found last week died from broken neck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez Jr. was found dead inside a home in the 800 block of N Adams after the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call. On May 26, 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Later, Anthony was also charged with Murder. Now an affidavit […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD makes arrest in park graffiti case

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Since late April, the Big Spring Police Department has been investigating obscene graffiti left behind at a local park, now, at least one person has been arrested in the case.  On April 24, officers responded to the Kids Zone in Comanche Trail Park. There, they found someone had used spray paint […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Odessa apartment complex

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting. According to a news release, Shemar Harrington, 21, was arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Sunday. OPD said officers responded to the 4651 Oakwood in reference to shots fired at approximately 1:50 […]
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after threatening off-duty officer

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after police said he threatened to shoot and kill an off-duty officer. Zachary Prince, 29, has been charged with Retaliation.  According to an affidavit, on May 17, a detective with the Midland Police Department was working in an “off-duty capacity” at Rockin Rodeo Bar […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating incident at local water park

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a weekend incident at Sherwood Park Aquatic Center after the pool manager called to report a kid with a gun at the park.  According to OPD, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The pool manager said he tried to approach the kid, but the […]
ABC Big 2 News

Friends, family hurting after shooting death of loved one

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one who was shot and killed Sunday morning. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Erika Pena from Odessa. Odessa Police said she died after of a gunshot wound to her torso. Erika’s loved ones spoke about the loss […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS: 6 dead, 4 injured after crash in Loving County

LOVING COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash left six people dead and four people injured on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS reported the crash took place at 6:00 a.m. on County Road 300 at Ranch to Market Road 652, about 21 miles north of Mentone. According to DPS, a Toyota pickup […]
LOVING COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland woman charged after assaulting husband multiple times

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said she assaulted her husband multiple times and then harmed herself. Julie Lynn Luna, 51, has been charged with continuous family violence.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 25, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a DK store at […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy