When Gateway International Raceway closed following the 2010 NASCAR season, it didn’t appear to have much of a future. The 1.25-mile oval track, located just across the state border from St. Louis and owned at the time by Dover Motorsports Inc., wasn’t in the best of shape. It had played host to Xfinity and truck races, but it seemed almost as if NASCAR put races there to give Anheuser-Busch, which had sponsored for decades what is now the Xfinity Series, a "home" race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO