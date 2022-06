As Wil Cuadros says of his subscription fashion box tailored to big and tall men’s fashion, this isn’t business, it’s personal. The idea for Fort Worth-based The Winston Box originated when Cuadros found a fashion monthly subscription box online that claimed to have every style and size, except they didn’t have every size. Not his size anyway. He began to look around for other subscription boxes of his size but ran dry on his search. Once he identified a void in the marketplace he needed to design his own services. There was a niche needed to be filled for other men who had trouble finding sizes and the same shortage in products and services.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO