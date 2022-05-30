Cops Make Gun Arrest
Hamden police reported recovering a stolen weapon and arresting a 28-year-old North Haven woman Monday on gun and drug charges.
Officers Michael Vivenzio and Enrique Rivera-Rodriguez went to a Fitch Street apartment complex at 6:30 a.m. to respond to a report about a woman outside with a gun, according to a release from police spokesperson Detective Sean J. Dolan.
The officers found the woman there with “a loaded firearm in her possession, along with
numerous bags of suspected heroin packaged for sale,” Dolan reported. “The firearm was reported stolen out of West Haven.”
The woman is being held on $25,000 bond, on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and second-degree breach of peace.
