Cops Make Gun Arrest

Hamden police reported recovering a stolen weapon and arresting a 28-year-old North Haven woman Monday on gun and drug charges.

Officers Michael Vivenzio and Enrique Rivera-Rodriguez went to a Fitch Street apartment complex at 6:30 a.m. to respond to a report about a woman outside with a gun, according to a release from police spokesperson Detective Sean J. Dolan.

The officers found the woman there with ​“a loaded firearm in her possession, along with

numerous bags of suspected heroin packaged for sale,” Dolan reported. ​“The firearm was reported stolen out of West Haven.”

The woman is being held on $25,000 bond, on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and second-degree breach of peace.