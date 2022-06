JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Air Station Jacksonville is the largest Naval base in the Southeast region and the third-largest in the United States. As Jacksonville celebrates its bicentennial anniversary in 2022, News4JAX dug into the history of this key strategic air station for this brief look at its origins, operations during the world’s largest conflict and the astronomically one-sided vote that made it all happen.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO