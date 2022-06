Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com. Nature Journaling is set for Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. Contact program naturalist Emma Taylor at etaylor@wcparks.org or 419-266-5576 with questions.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO