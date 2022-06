San Pat TAMU-K graduates

Last week Portland City Manager Randy Wright announced that Sarah F. Munoz, P.E., has been hired to serve as the city’s director of development services. Munoz is currently serving as deputy director of public works for the city of Corpus Christi. She has worked for the city of Corpus Christi for the past eight years in various management positions including assistant director of public works, interim director and assistant director of parks and recreation and senior engineer for traffic and street operations. Prior to her job with the city of Corpus Christi, she was employed by the Texas Department of Transportation.

