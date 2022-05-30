JAIL Report for May 27-29, 2022

Ashley Wise, 34, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Giselle Sukanec, 34, Graceville, Florida: Trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon: Jackson...
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction workers made a shocking discovery Tuesday at the site of a new fast food restaurant in Wewahitchka. The workers unearthed what appears to be the body of a child. It was buried in a mound of dirt near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Ave. Gulf County Sheriff’s […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Covington County inmate on work release was arrested after being seen in 2 counties in south Alabama and north Florida. Deputies originally believed that the inmate, identified as John Hunter Wood, who was on work release with Covington County Sheriff’s Office in Holmes County on Sunday was last seen near Highway 2 west of Esto, Florida.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been charged after he was walking around with a machete in Okaloosa County. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call where 31-year-old John Peeterse was handling a machete in a parking lot at 417 Mary Esther. Deputies say...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 26-year-old murder case has been solved with new DNA technology, police in Florida’s capital city said Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Alan Lefferts, 71, for the 1996 killing of James Branner, who was found dead in a room at the Prince Murat Motel following a violent fight.
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday. The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:45 p.m. about possible human remains found at a construction site near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue. Deputies say the...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nightclub in Panama City is shutting its doors, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post. In the post on social media, Club Vibez said they are closing down after two years of business due to “the unlawful targeting by law enforcement and the abuse of the news outlets.” The […]
Lance Blighton, 40, of Marianna, Florida died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Tallahassee responded to a shooting Wednesday evening in the 2600 Block Mission Road. According to TPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. A man was injured as a result of the shooting with non-life threatening injuries. TPD says no arrests have been made...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was an emotional day in court on Wednesday as a local man accused of murder learned his fate. It didn’t take long for jurors to decide whether or not William Burks would be convicted of second-degree murder. The state’s case was compelling with emotional and graphic testimony from witnesses […]
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — All four juveniles have been found. They were found Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Enterprise. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding four runaway juveniles. If you have any information, you...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A reckoning is coming for the defendants and the prosecutors in the Lynn Haven corruption case, but it remains to be seen if a federal judge will take the case to trial or dismiss the charges. As the case against Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, and James […]
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local cafe in Cottondale was burglarized and vandalized and police are searching for suspects, but they need your help. On Wednesday morning owners of Aunt Jo’s Cafe arrived to find their restaurant door beaten down and the inside vandalized. “This is the first time in the while something like this […]
On Tuesday, May 31, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested a suspect for first-degree murder in connection to a homicide that occurred more than two decades ago. On July 2, 1996, an adult male was found deceased in a room at the Prince Murat Motel, located at 745 North Monroe Street. Based on evidence found at the scene and the completion of a full autopsy, the death was ruled a homicide, and the deceased male was later identified as James Branner.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been arrested after police say he reportedly left two kids alone and they later consumed over-the-counter drugs. In a news release, Dothan Police said they responded to a call in the 200 block of Westmont Drive on Tuesday. Dispatchers were told that two small children had been left at home alone and one child was reported to have consumed over-the-counter medication.
Deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a Covington County, Alabama inmate who is thought to be near Highway 2 west of Esto, around the Roping Road area. The inmate has been identified as John Hunter Wood, 41, who was on work release with the Covington County...
David Dewayne Brown, better known as Wayne Brown, 73, of Marianna went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence. A native of Marianna, FL. Mr. Brown had resided in Jackson County for most of his life. He was originally employed at Daffin’s Dept Store for Mr. Bill Reddoch. While employed there he joined the Army Reserves out of Dothan, AL spending 6 years in service. He and his wife Sherry moved to Palatka, FL where he managed a large Retail Dept Store for about a year before moving back to Marianna. In October of 1978 he opened 1001 Uses. For the first 8 years the business was located in the Triangle of 71 North and HWY 90. Then in 1986 he moved the business across the street from the Caravan Restaurant and next to the old Bowling Alley. This year’s makes 44 years of serving the panhandle and trim state area. In 1992 his son Michael Brown began working with him and now owns the business, alongside his wife Anitra Brown.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have been teasing a new K9 addition for weeks and Tuesday was finally the big reveal. “He is a 12 week old Beagle and he will be a part of our Street Crimes Unit,” K9 Services Corporal Ben McCloy said. The...
After Crab Island drowning, officials remind people what to do in a current. After a man died on Sunday after being swept away by a current on Crab Island, authorities are reminding people how to stay safe in the area.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is on trial of second degree murder and grand theft auto after the 2021 stabbing death of a wheel-chair bound woman. The first day of the trial on Tuesday was filled with graphic and emotional testimony from eyewitnesses. One of the witnesses called to testify was the […]
