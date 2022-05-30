ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

JAIL Report for May 27-29, 2022

By Jackson County TIMES
jacksoncountytimes.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Wise, 34, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Giselle Sukanec, 34, Graceville, Florida: Trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon: Jackson...

