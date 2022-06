ROSSFORD — Rossford senior Markus Santiago showed up at the high school a new student from Florida in December 2020 weighing 350 pounds. He decided to do something about it. Not only did the 5-foot-11 Santiago lose 70 pounds, he has become a three-sport athlete, overcoming challenges most of us can only dream about. Now, he would like to further his athletic career into college if possible.

ROSSFORD, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO