Utica, NY

GALLERY: Memorial Day Parade in Utica - May 30, 2022

By Alex Cooper Photographer email
Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParade-goers attend Utica's annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday. The...

romesentinel.com

mylittlefalls.com

Main Street Mercantile getting ready to open this month

Alexandra Tamburro stands inside her new store called Main Street Mercantile prior to opening. Alexandra Tamburro was born in Binghamton but her parents are from Mohawk and Frankfort, and when she was five years old, her parents opened a store in Dolgeville called the Newsstand. She says, “I very much...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Frances J. Mariano

Frances J. Mariano, 93, of Albany and formerly of Utica passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Evergreen Commons Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in East Greenbush, NY. She was born on March 6, 1929, in Frankfort, NY, a daughter of the late George and Madeline (Bessie) Lorango...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 1, 2022

BISTROVICH — Wayne Bistrovich, 76, on May 27, 2022. Services 3 p.m. Friday at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., Rome. Burial Lee Valley Cemetery. Calling hours 1-3 p.m. Friday. Contributions to R-Cats Program, P.O. Box 341, Rome, NY, 13442. CAMPBELL — Ryckman W. Campbell, 67, of Rome,...
ROME, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum leading group motorcycle ride to Fort Stanwix in Rome

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts! The 10th Mountain Division will once again host Motorcycle Safety Day on the Fort Drum military installation. This day of awareness will be held on June 3 and include a group ride to increase motorcycle safety, knowledge and skills. The...
FORT DRUM, NY
Romesentinel.com

Wine in the Wilderness returns to Utica Zoo

UTICA — The Utica Zoo’s 22nd annual Wine in the Wilderness returns to the zoo’s gardens and grounds on Saturday, June 4, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets include an evening with the entire zoo open, music from Simple Props, beverages featuring 10 New York wineries from across the state, Saranac Brewery, Awestruck Premium Cider, light refreshments and a Utica Zoo wineglass.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica Police and Fire Looking for Junior Cadets This Summer

If your teenager is interest in a career in public safety, there city of Utica is offering a Junior Cadet Program for both the police and fire departments. In an effort to build positive relationships within the city, each will host young adults, teaching them leadership, teamwork, and communication skills. And, they'll get paid.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Honor America Days to return in full force

ROME — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are underway to bring back the city’s annual Honor America Days celebration in full force. Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo said the city is receiving commitments from bands and musicians, as well as other speciality entertainers for the 39th annual Honor America Days, to take place from Friday, July 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the theme, “Let’s Celebrate!”
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Run and festival to close Downtown Syracuse streets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Memorial Day unofficially kicking-off summer, so comes a deluge of events and fun in Downtown Syracuse. These events bring you right into the heart of Syracuse, and as a result, require some roads to close to accommodate all of the visitors and preparation that goes into hosting an event. On May 28, the city hosted Blues, Brews, and BBQ. Up next is the Taste of Syracuse and Paige’s Butterfly Run!
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rita Sullivan Cox

Rita Sullivan Cox, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at Bethany Gardens Nursing Home of Rome. She was born on July 22, 1929, the youngest of five daughters born to Anthony Sullivan and Helen Lancer of Brooklyn, N.Y. During her early childhood, while her father was a N.Y.C. policeman, the family lived on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. When her father retired, the family moved to Balsam Street in Rome and then to Western Ave, in Albany, N.Y. Rita along with all of her sisters attended and graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She received a Masters degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. Her employment history included secretarial work for Crowley’s Dairy in Albany and teaching in the Rome City School District at Bellamy Elementary School, Clough Elementary School and Rome Free Academy. On November 18, 1972, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cox. Thomas owned and operated Thomas Cox Funeral of Rome and served as Oneida County Corner. Rita was a member of St. Peter’s Church, College of St. Rose Alumni, St. Peter’s Altar Rosary Society, Spruce Twigg and New York State Teachers Association.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Doris L. (Glenn) Rotolo

Doris Rotolo, 73, of Rome, passed away May 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 10, 1949, in Rome, NY, the daughter of David and Doris Glenn. Doris worked for several years at Rome Hospital as a monitor tech. Doris was predeceased by her husband,...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Donald E. Gokey

Donald E. Gokey, 89, of Camden, NY, died on May 24, 2022, at The Grand Nursing Home in Chittenango, NY. Born on October 22, 1932, in Claremont, NH, he was the son of Fred and Laura Henault Gokey. Don was raised in Claremont, NH, and graduated from Vermont Academy. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Lawrence University and taught Social Studies in Gouverneur and then in Camden, NY for 30 years. During his time teaching at Camden High School, Don enjoyed coaching school basketball and baseball. He also was a long- time coach for Crist Motors Little League team. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. For many years Don held season tickets to SU football games, and he loved going to the War Memorial to watch hockey in the winter. A history enthusiast, Don traveled throughout much of Europe. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and spending time at the ocean in Maine. Closer to home, he could be found pulling slots at the casino. He will also be remembered painting houses in the Camden area during summer break along with his fellow school teaching friends. Don was also a former member of the Camden Lions Club for many years.
CAMDEN, NY
WIBX 950

$15K in Fireworks Stolen, Oneida Police Dept. Wants Your Help

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week allegedly made off with a lot of fireworks, and now the Oneida City Police Department wants the public's help in bringing him to justice. According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department, 28-year-old Colin D. Cunningham stole...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

David M. Corr

David M. Corr, 72, of New Hartford, died on May 26, 2022, in Santa Clara, NY, while doing one of the things he loved most in this world: fishing. He was born on February 2, 1950, in New Hartford, a son of the late Joseph and Marian Wurm Corr. He graduated from Norte Dame High School in 1968, and then enlisted in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in South Korea where he worked as an small weapons and munitions specialist. In 1973, he graduated from Paul Smith’s College of Forestry and SUNY Tech with degrees in Forestry, Criminal Justice and Law.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marlow F. Edwards

Marlow F. Edwards, 88 years, of Rome, NY, went to be with Lord on May 31, 2022, with his family by his side. He was a dialysis patient at Oneida Dialysis Center and Rome Dialysis Center for the past 5 years. He was born in Rome, January 17, 1934, the...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome Art Association meets Thursday

ROME — The public is welcome to join the Rome Art Association for their June meeting, Thursday June 2, upstairs at the Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St. The guest speaker will be Anita Welych, M.F.A., who is the program director and Studio Art Professor at Cazenovia College. She...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Major projects expected to transform Utica area

UTICA — Utica is well known for its rich history of factories and businesses that once dominated the city. Over the years, Utica suffered the same fate of most Rust Belt cities with many of those factories and businesses leaving the area. The city, officials say, is undergoing a...
UTICA, NY

