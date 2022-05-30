Illinois Honoring Fallen Members Of Armed Forces

34 communities across Illinois receiving grants for critical road repairs, bridge replacements, sewer upgrades, and more. The City of Morris is getting $2,000,000 for the Industrial Park roadway construction. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants awarded to 34 communities, counties, and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects including bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. State funds will be met with $72.1 million in matching commitments for capital projects, which brings the total investment to nearly $123 million.

