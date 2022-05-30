ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Honoring Fallen Members Of Armed Forces

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois is honoring all those who have died while serving in the United States...

Illinois AG Files Hate Crime Lawsuit After Lynched Effigy Used To Intimate Neighbor

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing two white Carroll County residents accused of using a lynch effigy to intimidate their Black neighbor. Rauol filed the office’s first-ever hate crime lawsuit against Chad Hampton and his mother, Cheryl Hampton. The suit claims the pair engaged in months of racist behavior aimed at intimidating their neighbor, Gregory Johnson. The harassment culminated with the defendants using a noose to lynch an effigy of their neighbor from a tree in their front yard.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
Morris Gets $2-Million After Governor Pritzker Announces Over $50 Million in Grants for Essential Infrastructure Projects

34 communities across Illinois receiving grants for critical road repairs, bridge replacements, sewer upgrades, and more. The City of Morris is getting $2,000,000 for the Industrial Park roadway construction. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants awarded to 34 communities, counties, and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects including bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. State funds will be met with $72.1 million in matching commitments for capital projects, which brings the total investment to nearly $123 million.
MORRIS, IL
New Illinois Bills Aims To Curb Catalytic Converter Theft

A new state law is designed to address catalytic converter thefts in Illinois. The legislation requires recyclable metal dealers to keep a record of catalytic converters they purchase and to make a copy of the seller’s driver’s license or ID. This type of theft has spiked in recent years. A State Farm report last year ranked Illinois in the top five for stolen catalytic converter claims.
ILLINOIS STATE
Metra Offering $100 Flat-Rate Monthly Pass

Metra is offering 100-dollar monthly pass for a limited time. The commuter rail system will be selling a 100-dollar flat-rate “Super Saver” monthly pass for a three-month pilot period starting in July. The pass is valid for unlimited travel throughout the Chicago area.
TRAFFIC

