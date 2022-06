PRESS RELASE – The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:. Authorities are investigating a Breaking & Entering and Theft that occurred in the 5000 Block of County Road 1-2, Swanton, OH on May 24, 2022, suspect(s) broke into a detached garage and stole an organish/gold, 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo 2 door, ragtop. Also stolen, Chevy 383 Stroker engine, Chevy 427 engine, 2 Demon carburetor’s, Holley 750 81 850 carburetor’s, TSP chrome alternator and various power tools. The total value of this loss is $45,000.00.

SWANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO