BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An afternoon fire on Helm Drive left three adults and seven children displaced, according to the St. George Fire Department. Crews responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Helm Drive after 1 p.m. Monday. St. George fire officials said heavy smoke and fire were found at a bedroom window. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO