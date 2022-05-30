ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID Cases Drop In Illinois

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials reported just under...

www.qrockonline.com

CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
KFVS12

LIST: Richest billionaires in Illinois

(KFVS) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
westsuburbanjournal.com

Illinois lost more than 104,000 residents in 12 months

Cities and towns in Illinois lost more than 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021, according to new U.S. Census data released Thursday. Nearly half of Illinois’ losses were from Chicago. The updated report also shows Illinois’ nearly 1,300 cities and towns combined lost 104,375...
thecentersquare.com

Homeowners insurance increased in Illinois more so than other states

(The Center Square) – With inflation driving up the cost of just about everything, now Illinois homeowners are dealing with rising insurance rates. According to QuoteWizard, the average insurance premium nationwide went up 2%, but the increase was larger in the Land of Lincoln. “When we look at Illinois,...
WAND TV

Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act repealed

(WAND) - The Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act has now been repealed. A new measure taking affect Wednesday, HB-370, the Youth and Health Safety Act, ends the PNA law that required a minor seeking abortion care to notify a designated family member. The bill which repeals the Parental Notice...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you've never been to Illinois, you are missing out on some amazing places. To help you get started, we've put together a list of 3 amazing yet affordable places in Illinois that are definitely worth exploring, according to online reviews. And if you live in Illinois but you've never been to any of these places, then you should add them to your list. Without further due, here are three beautiful places in Illinois to explore this summer.
qrockonline.com

Illinois Issues Another Round Of Pot Craft Grow Licenses

Illinois is issuing another round of marijuana craft grow licenses. The state Department of Agriculture awarded 48 licenses yesterday. Of the new licenses, 42-percent are majority Black-owned, 36-percent are majority White-owned, and eight-percent are majority Hispanic-Owned. As of yesterday, the Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of 341 adult use cannabis licenses for craft growers, infusers, and transporters under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
wmay.com

Report: Inflation giving Illinoisans a massive pay cut

(The Center Square) – With the highest inflation rates in 40 years, most Illinoisans’ wages are not keeping up. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the average worker in Illinois needed a pay raise of $5,360 to match the price increases on goods and services this past year, but the average worker received a raise of $3,164. Essentially, the average Illinoisan took a pay cut of $2,200.
WGN Radio

Illinois AG Kwame Raoul launches civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211 following a Chicago Tribune-ProPublica report that revealed tickets were given to students by police who were accused of misbehavior. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
Chicago Public Radio

Cook County reaches ‘high’ COVID-19 community risk level

Over Memorial Day weekend, Chicago reached “high” community risk level for COVID-19 transmission. Reset checks in with an infectious disease specialist about how to stay safe at this stage in the pandemic. GUEST: Dr. Emily Landon, executive medical director of infection prevention and control at University of Chicago...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside pain doc awaiting fraud sentencing dies

A full decade ago, the federal government indicted Dr. Paul C. Madison for insurance fraud, claiming that between 2005 and 2009 he had fraudulently billed insurance companies for about $3.5 million in claims, ordered employees at his Water Tower Place clinic to falsify bills in order to charge for procedures not performed and falsified patient records.
WAND TV

Illinoisans can claim payment in Google lawsuit settlement

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinoisans could soon get their hands on cash in a class action lawsuit settlement against Google. NBC Chicago reports the company was accused of violating an Illinois privacy law. The state claims Google did not follow the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by "collecting and storing biometric data of individuals who, while residing in Illinois, appeared in a photograph in the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos, without proper notice and consent."
