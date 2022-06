Back from an injury and playing under a new coach, Adam Thielen is ready to get back on the field for his 10th year with the Vikings. "I feel fresh, I feel energetic, I think the culture that's been created here is just a breath of fresh air," the wide receiver said in an interview with Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul. "It just makes it exciting to be here and work."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO