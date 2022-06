WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 43 years of coaching and promoting professional sports, Roy Turner will retire effective October 1, 2022. Turner has served as Tournament Director for the past 23 years, leading the planning, growth and expansion of the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, an event that has been a staple on the Korn Ferry Tour’s schedule since its 1990 inaugural season. Turner will give out one more trophy and champion’s check on the 18th green at Crestview Country Club on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19th.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO