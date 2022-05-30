Ocala Comic Con extending floor plan for additional vendor, artist alley spaces

Salvatore “Nick” Zoccoli, 84, resident of OTOW for 22 years passed away on Saturday, May 28th after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Louise, father of three children and “Papa” of six grandchildren. While living in OTOW, he was a member of the golf league, woodshop, and headed a Monday night pinochle card group. Also, along with Louise, he volunteered 14 years at Monroe Hospital, in addition to weekly delivering Meals on Wheels to seniors and being Eucharistic Ministers at Queen of Peace and Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. He was a US Army veteran having served in Dachau, Germany and a State of CT retiree. For his career accomplishments since immigrating from Southern Italy in 1956, see this link: shorturl.at/ceswM.

