Ocala, FL

Ocala Comic Con extending floor plan for additional vendor, artist alley spaces

By Daniel Tozzi
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocala Comic Con is returning in September, and this year’s convention will include an extended floor plan to accommodate additional vendor and artist alley spaces. The convention will be held on Saturday, September...

www.ocala-news.com

ocala-news.com

Hampton Aquatic Fun Center to host swim classes for ages 50 and up

A swimming class is set to begin at Hampton Aquatic Fun Center this week for members of the community who are over the age of 50. The four-week program, Senior Aquafit, will be held on each Friday in June, beginning on June 3 through June 24, at the Hampton Aquatic Fun Center located at 255 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple moves to larger quarters to accommodate their artistic endeavors

Patricia and Gregg Gibson approach their artistry from different directions and dimensions. While one likes to make sculptures, mosaics and fabric art with a method called batik; the other likes to take digital photos and manipulate the images. The couple moved to Spruce Creek South in Summerfield in February after...
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandostylemagazine.com

Orlando’s Newest Fine Dining Establishment Is Now Open, On ‘Restaurant Row’

Formerly the exclusive reserve of its private members, London House restaurant is now fully open for dinner reservations every Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm until late. Serving a flavor-forward British & European inspired A La Carte menu, with one of Florida’s largest and most impressive wine lists, London House restaurant was designed using exquisite British & European materials & fixtures, hand selected by our British designers to showcase a space that compliments the cuisine, whilst elegantly immersing you in a British Fine Dining experience.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

First Friday Art Walk applications now being accepted for 2022-23 season

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022-23 season of Ocala’s First Friday Art Walk. The applications are open for participating artists, arts and cultural organizations, performing artists, participating downtown businesses, and business sponsorships. Dozens of local artists and organizations participate in the First Friday Artwalk, which takes place...
OCALA, FL
Ocala, FL
Entertainment
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
WDW News Today

Disneyland Pauses Sales of All Magic Keys, Lawsuit Refiled Against Governor DeSantis, First Walt Disney World Store Opens in Orlando, and More: Daily Recap (5/31/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion Oaks hosting community yard sale this weekend

The Marion Oaks Community Center will be hosting its Community Yard Sale this weekend. On Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the yard sale will be held at the community center, which is located at 294 Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala. A variety of items will be up for sale, including clothing, toys, furniture, recreation items, jewelry, household items, home décor, estate items, and more.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Equestrian excellence at Inverness arena

For eight generations, Sidney Gasser’s family has been in the spotlight. The family’s roots are in the circus in Switzerland, and today, from their base in Ocala, the Gassers train their horses – Lipizzaner stallions, Spanish Andalusians, Friesians, Arabian, and quarter horses – to perform at the highest level of dressage.
INVERNESS, FL
#The Ocala Comic Con
ocala-news.com

Free fitness classes being offered at E.D. Croskey Recreation Center

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is offering free fitness classes this month for local residents. During the month of June, the free classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center (1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala).
OCALA, FL
bungalower

Foxtail opening new location in former jewelers shop

According to Ryan Lynch of the Orlando Business Journal, Foxtail Coffee Co. is opening another location, this time on East Colonial Drive. The ever-expanding coffee company is currently building out a new shop in the former Orlando Jewelers space at 3122 E. Colonial Drive [GMap] just outside of The Milk District, in the same building as Kabooki Sushi – which is expanding into an adjacent 2,000 SF storefront and adding a lounge and private dining area.
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

The Best Florida Theme Parks Are Its Outdoors

Kayaking between the twisting, gnarled branches of mangroves, getting dirt locked into the tread of my hiking shoes, riding horseback through lush green trails, and navigating obstacle courses high in tree canopies—Florida is known for its theme parks, but often the best attractions are those in nature. At the...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Ocala bodybuilder in running for “Mr. Health and Fitness”

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From the time he was a child, Amilcar Batista has enjoyed working out and getting stronger. “Since I was a little kid, a young boy, I don’t know if it’s in my DNA, but I would go out in the backyard and lift boulders, said fitness enthusiast Amilcar Batista.” “I was like a little Fred Flintstone, and I had some cousins that always worked out and inspired me because they were in good shape.”
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala property owner and soon-to-be resident shares thoughts on city’s rate of growth

My husband and I felt very blessed to be able to purchase an affordable home in Ocala. All of this took place before the COVID-19 days and the insanity of home costs. We haven’t moved to Ocala as of yet because we are still full-time employees. We have a family member living in our home until we are able to move there. We’re coming in a few weeks.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Winning name drawn in Arnette House fundraiser

Like many social service agencies, the Arnette House, Inc., has had to adapt in many areas since the advent of the pandemic. That includes getting creative with fundraising endeavors. This year, rather than host its traditional public auction event, the agency came up with the Red, White & $10,000 Cash...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Salvatore Zoccoli

Salvatore “Nick” Zoccoli, 84, resident of OTOW for 22 years passed away on Saturday, May 28th after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Louise, father of three children and “Papa” of six grandchildren. While living in OTOW, he was a member of the golf league, woodshop, and headed a Monday night pinochle card group. Also, along with Louise, he volunteered 14 years at Monroe Hospital, in addition to weekly delivering Meals on Wheels to seniors and being Eucharistic Ministers at Queen of Peace and Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. He was a US Army veteran having served in Dachau, Germany and a State of CT retiree. For his career accomplishments since immigrating from Southern Italy in 1956, see this link: shorturl.at/ceswM.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Edna Frances Wagner

After a quick, heart-breaking, mental and physical decline inflicted on her by dementia, Edna Frances [Taussig] Wagner, 78, died Monday, May 30th, 2022 at her home in Ocala, Florida surrounded by family. She was born March 2nd, 1944 in East Meadow, New York to Hilda Wagner and Charles Taussig. She...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala man wins $10,000 from non-profit fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Jim Rogers from Ocala got an exciting surprise Tuesday, after buying a raffle ticket for a non-profit fundraiser, he never thought he would win. But first we start on St. Patricks’s Day. Instead of a big fundraiser with a crowd, staff at the non-profit the Arnette House, decided to hold a raffle contest. They started selling tickets in March, and finally the day after Memorial Day they picked their winner.
OCALA, FL

Community Policy