Oregon holds Memorial Day ceremony at World War II Memorial in Salem
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs held the first in-person, statewide Memorial Day event since 2019.
The solemn ceremony honored the nation’s fallen service members and featured speeches, a wreath-laying and Taps.Fly like an Eagle: F-15s soar over Oregon for Memorial Day
It started at 11 a.m. and was held at the World War II Memorial in Salem.
The event was live streamed on the Oregon Department of Veterans ‘ Affairs Facebook page .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0