ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Oregon holds Memorial Day ceremony at World War II Memorial in Salem

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKOLo_0fuyee8W00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs held the first in-person, statewide Memorial Day event since 2019.

The solemn ceremony honored the nation’s fallen service members and featured speeches, a wreath-laying and Taps.

Fly like an Eagle: F-15s soar over Oregon for Memorial Day

It started at 11 a.m. and was held at the World War II Memorial in Salem.

The event was live streamed on the Oregon Department of Veterans ‘ Affairs Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Oregon National Guard Airmen Save Lives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – Two Idahoans are alive today thanks to the quick and skillful reaction of some of America’s most elite service members. After completing a day of small arms training, Airmen with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Idaho, May 15, 2022, when an accident unfolded in front of them.
IDAHO STATE
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in June

Between the Rose Festival, a packed calendar of LGBTQ+ events for Portland Pride, and Portland Beer Week (but isn't that every week?), there's plenty to hold our interest close to home this month. But from crab derbies to maximum "Goonies never say die" vibes, the rest of the state is calling to us, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Sports
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
beachconnection.net

'All or Nothing' Meteor Event Possible Tonight, Tues; Oregon, Washington Coast

(Portland, Oregon) – Tonight and tomorrow night there's a unique possibility in the skies above Washington and Oregon: a meteor shower that is either a meteor storm or it's a total bust. According to NASA astronomers, the Tau Herculids may fire off as much as one one hundred or more per hour (maybe even up around 1,000 per hour), or it will be nothing at all. (Above: Cannon Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#World War Ii Memorial#War#Eagle#F 15s
biznewspost.com

Shock Poll: Republican Leads Oregon Governor Race

A shocking new poll puts Republican Christine Drazan just slightly ahead of Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. Conducted between May 25-27, the new poll from Nelson Research showed Drazan had 29.5 percent of support out of 516 likely voters,while Kotek had just 27.5 percent of support with a margin of error of 4.3 percent. Independent Betsy Johnson trails with just 19.4 percent of support.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/30 Memorial Day – Jet Flyover Schedule, Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Boatnik Festival Highlights Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EAGLE POINT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
OREGON STATE
northeastoregonnow.com

Fish for Free in Oregon This Weekend

Fishing is free in Oregon the first weekend in June on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon those two days. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said no fishing/shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required those two days for either Oregon residents or nonresidents. It’s also free to park and camp at Oregon State Parks on Saturday, June 4.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy