Wyoming County Food Handlers Class made available

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wyoming County Health Department has announced a food handlers class which will be made available in Wyoming County locations.

These classes will require pre-registration, and will be held monthly throughout the remainder of the year, beginning with a class to be held Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Wyoming County Career and Technical center from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Along with the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, classes will also be available at the Wyoming County Board of Education location during many months.

Those interested in pre-registering can do so by reaching out to the Wyoming County Health Department by phone at (304) 732-7941. More information on the Wyoming County Health Department can be found here at their website.

A full list of upcoming Food Handlers Class dates, times, and locations can be seen below,

July 7, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)

August 4, 2022 – Wyoming Career and Technical Center (9:00am – 11:00am)

September 1, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)

October 6, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)

November 3, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)

December 1, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)