ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Wyoming County Food Handlers Class made available

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EAOn_0fuye6PB00

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wyoming County Health Department has announced a food handlers class which will be made available in Wyoming County locations.

These classes will require pre-registration, and will be held monthly throughout the remainder of the year, beginning with a class to be held Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Wyoming County Career and Technical center from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Along with the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, classes will also be available at the Wyoming County Board of Education location during many months.

Those interested in pre-registering can do so by reaching out to the Wyoming County Health Department by phone at (304) 732-7941. More information on the Wyoming County Health Department can be found here at their website.

A full list of upcoming Food Handlers Class dates, times, and locations can be seen below,

July 7, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)

August 4, 2022 – Wyoming Career and Technical Center (9:00am – 11:00am)

September 1, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)

October 6, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)

November 3, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)

December 1, 2022 – Wyoming County Board of Education (9:00am – 11:00am)

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
Lootpress

Service Wire providing $1M for business center at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Service Wire Co. has committed $1 million for a business center at Marshall University, the school’s foundation announced. Service Wire will provide funding and wire and cable products for the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation at Marshall. The Transformative Sales and Service Excellence Center will be renamed in honor of the company.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WJHL

Virginia budget passed, SWVA to see several impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia lawmakers passed a budget on Wednesday that includes more funds for Southwest Virginia schools and the Bristol, Virginia landfill mitigation effort. The budget deal also eliminates the state’s 1.5% grocery tax. Localities still collect a 1% tax. Gov. Youngkin wanted the gas tax to also be eliminated, but lawmakers did […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wyoming County, WV
City
Pineville, WV
Wyoming County, WV
Government
State
Wyoming State
Williamson Daily News

W.Va. veterans voice concerns about medical center cutbacks

HUNTINGTON — Hershel “Woody” Williams, America’s last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, joined other West Virginia residents Wednesday, May 25, in speaking out about proposed changes that would gut veterans’ hospitals across the state. The proposals came by way of a report...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

City of Charleston announces new recycling program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston is heading in a green direction as city officials announced Tuesday a new recycling program. The new program plans to optimize a curbside system with standard blue recycling containers based on recommendations from a study from MSW Consultants. The firm began the survey in 2020, and officials conducted the work over one year.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Mayors frustrated over half-painted bridge in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Earl Vickers Memorial bridge in Montgomery is getting a makeover. When community leaders found out it would only be repainted up to the splash line, some felt frustrated and even disrespected. "We don't get a half-paint job in Charleston," Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said....
MONTGOMERY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. The Mobile Food Pantry will make visits to several West Virginia counties over the next week, and will operate from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The upcoming week’s schedule for...
CHARITIES
Lootpress

Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

S.J. Neathawk Lumber awards Greenbrier East gift certificates

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier East High School students were awarded gift certificates by S.J. Neathawk Lumber today, June 2, 2022. The gift certificates were awarded to students at the school for their hard work towards several projects in collaboration with S.J. Neathawk Lumber this past school year. Janet Neathawk and Doug Goodwin of S.J. […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Outfitters joins the ranks of local businesses

Two sisters from Hinton, Kathy (Goins) Mills and Lee Ann Goins, have started a new business. Together they run Hinton Outfitters, a unique souvenir business. Every product Hinton Outfitters sells features the small town where the sisters grew up and surrounding parts of the county. Additionally, Mills said their developmental process always includes as many West Virginians as possible. "Every product we offer comes from the genuine desire to share our beautiful home town with a wider audience. We strive to use West Virginians in every step of our development process-- including artists, writers, printers and craftspeople from the great mountain state....
HINTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWK 13 News

Free medical clinic in Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Health Right and Remote Area Medical are teaming up to provide a large, two-day clinic offering free medical, dental and vision care to the public. The clinic is happening on June 4 and 5 at the Bible Center School on Oakhurst Drive in Charleston. You don’t need insurance or […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Investment Expected To Improve Cell Service In Morgantown And Clarksburg

An investment in a Fayette County business is expected to speed up cell service connections in two northern West Virginia towns. Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), a non-profit that offers funding and mentoring to start up businesses in West Virginia, is investing $100,000 in Oak Hill based Cox Telecom. The company’s owner, Dan Cox, said in a phone call that the money will be used to “solidify crews currently doing work” to install antennas and upgrade electrical cabinets.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

Businesses need to remain aware of state deadline

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The deadline for businesses to register with the State Tax Department in West Virginia draws near. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner took a tour of multiple counties to remind businesses to file. Before someone can conduct business in West Virginia, every person or business must get a registration certificate […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Grants help local business set up shop in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Starting your own business is no easy task. Five years ago, Rebecca Coburn said she started her journey braiding hair in a 100-square-foot space. “It fit literally me, a shampoo bowl, and one other chair,” she said. Fast forward to 2022. With the help of...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

RCCAA Summer Fun Care program now accepting enrollment

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) is in the final days of enrollment for its new upcoming Summer Fun Care child program. The program will run from Tuesday, June 7, 2022 to Friday, August 5, 2022, and will feature stimulating activities, meals, and field trips.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy