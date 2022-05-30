Grand marshal’s big day: Leading Conn. parade, turning 105

GREENWICH — Kimberly Walters said it was “heartbreaking” when she recently found out that her son’s preschool is doing lockdown drills. “Obviously it’s important for them to be safe and for them to learn the proper ways to keep themselves safe, but this shouldn’t even be an issue,” Walters said. “School should be the most safe place for them to go.”
GREENWICH — Independence Day will be celebrated this year with all the bang, whiz and pop that a professional fireworks display can bring. The town plans to hold the traditional fireworks displays beginning at dusk July 2 at both Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park. This is a return to its traditional pre-COVID-19 celebrations; last year, the town held separate fireworks shows to better control crowded areas.
Less than a mile from the New York line on Sherwood Avenue is a colonial-style home on the market for $5.25 million.
WASHINGTON — A unique gift for Father's Day is the Wigwam Escape, a nationally award-winning Escape Room at the Institute for American Indian Studies on 38 Curtis Road in Washington.
GREENWICH — Funeral services will be held Wednesday for Mark LeMoult, a chef and restaurant-industry leader who died in a car accident May 23. LeMoult, who was president of the Club Chefs of Connecticut from 2006 to 2010, worked in some of the best-regarded kitchens in the region. For the past 14 years, he was the executive chef at the Field Club of Greenwich.
For the first time this season, we have a new No. 1 in the Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll. New Canaan’s 10-8 victory over Darien for a second straight FCIAC championship propelled the Rams into the top spot, just one point ahead of the Blue Wave. The rivals have split two games this season, with Darien winning during the regular season.
Have you been on Greenwich Avenue lately? I went to Town Hall to discuss the latest plans with the traffic engineers, and one of them said, “It’s a parking lot.”. I found, instead, that it’s a one-lane street. Jersey barriers protect outside dining spots from top to bottom. I dodged around double-parked delivery trucks and drivers waiting for parking spaces. Pedestrians cross safely in mid-block because traffic isn’t moving. And then we have the Elm Street bumpouts. I hear that traffic doesn’t move on the side streets either.
NEWTOWN — In the first Connecticut court appearance since Alex Jones was sprung from bankruptcy protection to face a damages award trial for a defamation case he lost to Sandy Hook families, his New Haven-based attorneys asked to be dropped from the case. “We are in an untenable position...
GREENWICH — The suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Cos Cob last month has been apprehended, Greenwich police said Thursday. Joseph C. Heffner, 42, whose last known address was Knapp Street in Stamford, went to police headquarters in Greenwich at about 11 a.m. Thursday and turned himself in, police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said.
NEW BRITAIN — Tool making giant Stanley Black & Decker has named a 23-year veteran of the company to succeed Chief Executive Officer James Loree. Stanley Black & Decker’s board of director’s announced Wednesday that Donald Allan, Jr., who is currently president and chief financial officer, has been selected to become the company’s new CEO, starting July 1. Loree became CEO in 2016 and will also leave his spot on the company’s board once the transition with Allan occurs.
GREENWICH — After a surge in new cases of COVID-19 this spring, the Greenwich Public Schools said 686 total cases have been reported in May among students and staff, making it the second biggest total for one month this school year, according to the district’s online tracker. In...
GREENWICH — Police have released the identity and photos of the man they say robbed a bank in Cos Cob on May 11, issuing a “wanted person” poster for his arrest on Wednesday. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Joseph C. Heffner, 42, on charges of...
