No. 9 Texas to open NCAA regional against Air Force
The road to Omaha starts this week. Texas is looking to make trip No. 38 to the Men’s College World Series.
Texas (42-19) was named the No. 9 national seed on Monday and will host the Austin Regional starting on Friday.
The Longhorns will open up the NCAA tournament with the Air Force Falcons (30-27). Texas took on Air Force earlier in the season as the two teams split a midweek set. Air Force took game one 14-2 and Texas stole game two 12-10 with a Trey Falitne walk-off home run.
Texas will likely be forced to pitch ace Pete Hansen against the powerful Air Force offense which ranks No. 8 in the country in batting average.
Louisiana Tech and Dallas Baptist will square off in the other opening matchup in the Austin Regional.
Here is a look at the full 2022 NCAA tournament bracket.
