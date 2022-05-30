ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

No. 9 Texas to open NCAA regional against Air Force

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Hk7B_0fuycAvG00

The road to Omaha starts this week. Texas is looking to make trip No. 38 to the Men’s College World Series.

Texas (42-19) was named the No. 9 national seed on Monday and will host the Austin Regional starting on Friday.

The Longhorns will open up the NCAA tournament with the Air Force Falcons (30-27). Texas took on Air Force earlier in the season as the two teams split a midweek set. Air Force took game one 14-2 and Texas stole game two 12-10 with a Trey Falitne walk-off home run.

Texas will likely be forced to pitch ace Pete Hansen against the powerful Air Force offense which ranks No. 8 in the country in batting average.

Louisiana Tech and Dallas Baptist will square off in the other opening matchup in the Austin Regional.

Here is a look at the full 2022 NCAA tournament bracket.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Texas football must have home run visit with 5-Star David Hicks

This point of the recruitment of the elite five-star Katy-Paetow (TX) defensive lineman David Hicks is likely going to wind up being one of the most critical of any as it relates to the chances for Texas football to make a big impression on him and his camp. Texas hasn’t really set the pace in the race to land a commitment from Hicks at any point of his recruitment in the last year or so.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Omaha, TX
City
Austin, TX
Omaha, NE
Sports
FanSided

Where Texas football landed in updated 2022 bowl projections

A couple of days into summer workouts for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program, we’re starting to see how the roster will come together ahead of next season. Texas is probably close to being done with adding players on the NCAA Transfer Portal at this point of the offseason. And the summer enrollees arrived on campus this week to start off the summer semester and workout schedule for this phase of the offseason.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State, Texas Lead Big 12 Odds to Win NCAA College World Series

With the College Baseball World Series set to get underway this week, oddsmakers have updated the boards on who is considered the favorites to win it all in Omaha next month. As they have been for several weeks, the Tennessee Volunteers are at the top of the list with 5/2 odds to take home the title, followed by Oregon State, who comes in at 6/1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Air Force#College Baseball#Longhorns#The Air Force Falcons#Louisiana Tech#Dallas Baptist#Ncaabaseball
1011now.com

Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin has committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The announcement was made by UNLV’s head coach Lindy La Rocque. Scoggin spent two seasons with the Huskers and started in all 40 games she played. Scoggin scored 346 points in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Bo Pelini Trending Following His Latest Media Appearances

Bo Pelini hasn't been a major college football coach in a couple of years, but he's been trending on social media this week for his media appearances. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach first went viral for his comments on the 2009 Big 12 Championship Game. Pelini believes the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Colorado Football: CU continuing to make big offers to great prospects

Linebacker Angelo Petrides would be a great fit for Colorado. His father went to CU and he was born and raised in the culture of Colorado, and wants to be at a school where they believe in culture greatly. He can’t wait to get up to Boulder for an official visit. That kind of excitement is exactly what Dorrell and linebackers coach Mark Smith is looking for.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska state champion transfers to Creighton

(Omaha) -- The Creighton tennis program picked up a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Those pledges came from Leanne Kendall and Bianca Rademacher. Kendall comes to Omaha from Bryant, where she won 74 matches in her four seasons, including 29 last season. Rademacher – a Lincoln East graduate – transfers...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Austin, TX

When it comes to good food, Austin knows what it's doing. You can literally find anything you want here, and that also includes great burgers. No matter how you like your burger, there is definitely a place around that serves it just the way you like it. However, if you want to try new places, here are 3 great burger spots in Austin that you'll definitely like. The food is delicious and the service is even better.
do512.com

The BEST Places to Eat Tex-Mex in Austin

When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy