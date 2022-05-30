Interstate crash in Shenandoah County cleared

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 216 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The north right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Thursday morning crash in Morgan County has claimed the life of a driver. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer said the call came in at just after 8 a.m. The wreck happened in the 8000 block of state Route 9 near Daylilly Lane. The preliminary...
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Officials are investigating a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer in Fairfax County that left one person hurt. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said a train struck a tractor trailer Thursday along Iron Place and Industrial Drive in Springfield. Crews said the crash occurred...
A single-vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road was fatal for the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle on Thursday morning, June 2. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, 911 was alerted to the accident at 8:05 a.m. Lt. Seth Place responded to the scene. His preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Honda heading eastbound ran off the edge of Martinsburg Road and struck a power pole. Sheriff Bohrer said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, said police.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies and fire crews worked together after a car crashed into a pond in Frederick County Tuesday evening. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, the car crashed into a retaining pond behind a CVS on Rotary Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Frederick County Fire crews...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday morning, as thousands of motorists prepared to head home from their Memorial Day weekend trips, Virginia State Police reminded them about the consequences of unsafe driving. According to officials, a state trooper stopped a driver in Rockbridge County on Saturday, May 28...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a Waynesboro resident. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monacan Trail Road at the interchange with Interstate 64. A vehicle heading south...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A programming note for WHSV-TV’s over-the-air viewers. On Saturday, our engineers will be working on repairs at WHSV-TV’s main transmitter at Elliott Knob. A faulty device on the tower needs to be sent off for factory repair. Our main transmitter is expected to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say a Waynesboro woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle involved in a crash Tuesday morning at the Route 29/I-64 interchange has died from her injuries. Not including crashes investigated by State Police, 44-year old Holly Marie Minter is the 6th fatality this year in crashes investigated by Albemarle Police.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has died in connection with a motorcycle crash along Monacan Trail Road Tuesday, May 31. ACPD announced Wednesday, June 1, that 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro died last night. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m....
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - Officials at a Fauquier County airport are cleaning up after severe weather caused major damage to a hangar and a plane. Warrenton-Fauquier Airport Director Dave Darrah told FOX 5 that what he believed was a possible tornado occurred Wednesday about 5:45 p.m. Darrah said a 200-foot...
Update: Wednesday, 12:34 p.m. Albemarle County Police reported today that the passenger in yesterday’s crash on Route 29/Monacan Trail Road, 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro, died Tuesday evening. First report: Tuesday, 5:29 p.m. Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report...
Authorities have identified Patricia Smith, 43, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday. Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, did not stop at the stop sign at West Rock Street and North Liberty Street prior to the crash, passing through the intersection and colliding with the Norfolk Southern train that was fully blocking the crossing and slowly moving north.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a Woodstock woman who died Monday has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. Patricia Smith died after her car collided with a train in downtown Harrisonburg. Smith leaves behind children, stepchildren and siblings. Her brother, Bruce Bellamy, said she was a dedicated and loving woman.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities have identified 43-year-old Patricia Smith, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday evening, May 31. Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, did not stop...
The woman lost control of her motorcycle and crashed on I-70 in Hancock. Hancock, Md. (DG) – An accident Sunday morning in Washington County involving three motorcycles leaves a woman dead, and three others injured. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 70 westbound in Hancock at...
Comments / 0