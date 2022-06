After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO