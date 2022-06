The Isle of Man TT course is one of the most challenging events on the motorcycle racing calendar nearly every year—or it was until the pandemic struck. For a racer, the more time spent away from a course, particularly one as challenging as the IOM, the more difficult it could be when you finally come back. As both the experienced racers and the newcomers get to grips with the unique nature of the Isle of Man TT in 2022, here’s an onboard look at how living legend John McGuinness is faring.

