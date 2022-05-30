ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Speeding Santa Rosa motorcyclist arrested on weapons charges

By PHIL BARBER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
A Santa Rosa man is in custody at the Sonoma County Jail, charged with four weapons counts after being pulled over for speeding on his motorcycle on Sunday.

Santa Rosa police said Anthony Tanner, 41, was riding eastbound on Sebastopol Road at an estimated 80 mph around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, on a stretch of road with a 35 mph speed limit. The patrol officer began a pursuit near the intersection of Sebastopol and McMinn Avenue, and caught up to Tanner at a traffic stop just east of Roseland Avenue.

Upon entering the parking lot, Tanner reached into his waistband and removed a loaded Polymer80 “ghost gun,” according to police. He quickly tossed the weapon into a planter box a few feet away as he came to a stop.

Officers detained Tanner without incident and located the firearm, which they found to have one chambered 9 mm round and nine additional bullets in the magazine. A records check revealed Tanner has a prior felony conviction, prohibiting him from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Tanner has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

