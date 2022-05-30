ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Verdi Academy of Dance presents ‘Sleeping Beautify June 3-4 at NMSU

By Bulletin report
lascrucesbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Verdi Academy of Dance in Las Cruces will present three performances of “Sleeping Beauty,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, and at both 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. All performances will...

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 1

93.1 KISS FM

An El Paso Connection to The Cheech Center Grand Opening

A friend to the El Paso, Texas area and huge celebrity Cheech Marin is hosting a grand opening for his new Chicano cultural & art museum in Riverside, California. The Riverside Art Museum has partnered up with Cheech and the City of Riverside to open The Cheech Center, which will house a private-public collection of Chicano art, including sculptures, video arts, photography, and paintings.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Heart and History Walks begin June 3

Community members are invited for an easy morning walk and learn about the history of Downtown Las Cruces and the Mesquite Historic District. Members of the public are invited to Heart and History Walks on the first and third Fridays of every month. They begin and end at the west side of City Hall in front of the main building entrance.
LAS CRUCES, NM
las-cruces.org

Second Annual New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Art Festival

The Branigan Cultural Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, New Mexico Music Commissioner Derrick Lee, and the Doña Ana County NAACP and Doña Ana Arts Council present the second annual “New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival.”. Festival events are scheduled Tuesday, June 14, 2022, through Sunday, June 19, 2022....
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

White Sands Balloon & Music Festival Sets Dates for 2022 Return

Are you up for a fall adventure of hot air balloons over the glistening dunes of White Sands National Monument?. Good, because after a two-year pandemic pause the White Sands Balloon and Music Festival is making a fall comeback, and it's not too early to start planning for this bucket list event just a short drive from El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Black Heart Saints to perform at City's Father's Day Concert

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Father’s Day Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Young Park, 1905 E. Nevada Ave. The concert is a free family event and will be part of the Music in the Park Series. Headlining the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

The Origin of Some Famous El Paso Street Names

Some street name origins are obvious, 1st Street, 2nd Street, Main Street, etc. They don't all follow numerical or logistical guidelines though. When we first moved here from Houston, it was into an area often referred to as the Devils Triangle. The street was Titanic, named for the ill-fated luxury liner that sank in 1912, taking over 1,500 people down with it. Titanic runs on both sides of US-54 and, on the upper, eastern side, Titanic's neighboring street is named Olympic which was the name of the Titanic's sister ship.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces engineer, former motorcycle racer’s ‘breakthrough design’ now in testing

A motorcycle rear suspension design currently under evaluation “has shown it can provide significantly faster lap times for racing as well as offering beneficial safety improvements to all chain-driven motorcycles,” the designer, Michael Roseborrough of Las Cruces, said in a news release. Roseborrough’s K-Link design “virtually eliminates squat...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Eastwood High School parent ‘devastated’ after learning hundreds of portrait photos not included in yearbook

EL PASO, Texas– Veronica Diaz, mother to an Eastwood High School senior, said she was devastated to learn that her first graduating child's portrait photo was not included in the school's 2022 yearbook. Diaz told ABC-7 that she paid $100 on pre-order for her daughter, Celesté Diaz. But Veronica Diaz would later discover that her The post Eastwood High School parent ‘devastated’ after learning hundreds of portrait photos not included in yearbook appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
selfposts.com

Women’s Medical Weight Loss Benefits of Flexibility Clinic In Las Cruces

Most people take part in aerobic activity to ameliorate their cardiovascular endurance and burn fat. Fit Medical Weight Lass Clinic in New Mexico help. Most people take part in aerobic activity to ameliorate their cardiovascular endurance and burn fat. Fit Medical Weight Lass Clinic in New Mexico help reduce weight and make strength. Those are the two most important elements of a fitness program, right?
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Florist heading to Uvalde to help with funerals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso florist will head to Uvalde Texas on Wednesday to help the two flower shops as they make flowers for the the funerals following elementary school mass shooting. “There’s nothing that we can make – flower-wise – that would ease any parent from that great loss so what […]
EL PASO, TX
charlestonmag.com

New & Notable: Find quesadillas, steak burgers, and margs smothered in chiles at upper King eatery Rancho Lewis

The second local spot from pitmaster John Lewis, this highly anticipated eatery on upper King Street finds inspiration from the Northern Rio Grande Valley. Opened in April, Rancho Lewis offers an interpretation of the owner’s favorite childhood meals in El Paso, Texas, with regional ingredients including Hatch green chiles, pinto beans, and tender beef barbecue cooked over mesquite firewood. Beyond a curtain of chiles, guests can settle into the large dining room, outfitted with cowboy decor, leather-bound benches and chairs, and an in-house brick tortilleria that serves ample hot, fresh tortillas, plus chips for multiple salsa bars. Alternatively, grab a spot at the bar with a handsome Spanish tile backsplash, or enjoy the breeze in the shared courtyard with Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. Stars of the menu include chewy grilled cheese tacos, juicy shrimp cocktail, and steak burgers smothered in Hatch green chiles and American cheese. Pair dinner with something from the cocktail list that includes the tequila-laden “Rattlesnake Milk” and margaritas swirled with mango or Hatch chiles on request. rancholewischs.com.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Riverside High School teacher only one from El Paso selected to serve on task force

EL PASO, Texas - Sergio Estrada is one of 24 Texas teachers selected to join the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Teacher Vacancy Task Force. The task force is comprised of 26 teachers and 26 school system administrators charged with identifying solutions and address the current school staffing challenges facing the state. Estrada is the only The post Riverside High School teacher only one from El Paso selected to serve on task force appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hawkins Elementary earns national recognition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hawkins is one of three El Paso ISD campuses that received the coveted Blue Ribbon, the highest honor given by the federal government to a school in the United States. The other two are Lamar and Clendenin elementary schools. To earn the designation campuses must first be identified by the […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Former NM State golfer Bart Bryant dies in car crash at 59

Bart Bryant, a former all-America golfer at New Mexico State University who grew up in Alamogordo, was killed in a car crash at age 59 in central Florida on Tuesday, May 31. Bryant was a two-time all-America selection at NMSU before turning pro in 1986. Bryant won three times on...
ALAMOGORDO, NM

