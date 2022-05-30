ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

OSBI asks for help in 22-year-old cold case in Comanche County

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Ricky Dean Killsfirst

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation are asking for help solving a 22-year-old cold case.

The body of Ricky Dean Killsfirst was found by a group of fishermen in Comanche County on May 29, 2000. His remains were found in the East Cache Creek.

The medical examiner could not figure out how Killsfirst died.

If you have any information about Killsfirst, call the OSBI at 800-522-8017. You can also send an email to tips@osbi.ok.gov.

