Las Cruces, NM

Benavidez seeking Dem nomination for treasurer

By Mike Cook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Benavidez would like to be New Mexico’s 31st state treasurer. She is a candidate in the June 7 Democratic primary for the office, running against Laura Montoya. The winner faces Republican Harry B. Montoya in the November general election. Incumbent Treasurer Tim Eichenberg, a Democrat, is term...

