Police investigating early morning shooting in Ames

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is moving forward with their grief and marching for change. Fourteen-year-old Ema Cardenas was killed in a hit-and-run crash nearly a month ago while walking home from school. The family hopes to get city leaders to increase safety in school zones.
AMES, Iowa – A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Ames. The shooting happened in the 600 block of South 17th Street shortly before 12:45 a.m., according to the Ames Police Department. Officers began their investigation after being called to Mary Greeley Hospital, where the […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is charged with arson after police said she set a building on fire. According to court documents, 25-year-old Cheyenne Hetherington was seen pouring gasoline on a structure located on East University Avenue near the State Fairgrounds. She then set it on fire.
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a construction worker was killed while working on a bridge, according to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency crews were called at 5 p.m. Wednesday to the bridge that’s currently under construction on Highway 92, where it crosses the North Skunk River.
SAINT CHARLES, Iowa — One person is dead after a van rolled several times off the Interstate 35 roadway, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon in Madison County. Troopers say a van rolled several times before coming to rest. Stay with KCCI 8...
ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and Ankeny Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-35 Wednesday that temporarily closed both sides of the interstate. Southbound and northbound lanes are now open after being closed earlier in the day, but NE 36th St. eastbound is still closed. There is a detour in place, but Sgt. Alex Dinkla with Iowa State Patrol said authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.
NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
AMES, Iowa — A teenage boy is now in custody and being charged in connection to a Monday morning shooting in Ames. Ames police have identified the 15-year-old as a suspect in a shooting that happened shortly after midnight Monday in the 600 block of S. 17th Street. The...
UPDATE: URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police released in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon that the missing Urbandale teen has been found. Jaeden Wildman, 15, was found safe and has been returned home. Urbandale police sends their thanks to the people who helped find Wildman, the post said. Original story is below: URBANDALE, Iowa — The […]
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Alpha Media News has confirmed that a 16 year old male was shot and later life flighted for injuries sustained during a Sunday night shooting outside the Dodger Apartments in Fort Dodge. According to Fort Dodge Police Department Captain Ryan Gruenberg, at just before...
A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly smacking his 10 year old son. The child and his mother came to police on Tuesday and reported that the father had become upset with the child and struck him in the face multiple times a couple days prior. Police noted there was bruising on the child’s face. DHS was notified but law enforcement had not been notified prior to the mother and son’s visit to police. In an interview with the father yesterday, he admitted to becoming upset with his son and slapping him harder than he should have. The father was charged with Child Endangerment and taken to the Bremer County Jail. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the names of those involved have not been released.
Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
The drivers from a Saturday morning two vehicle crash in Jefferson have been identified. According to the Jefferson Police Department, officers, along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Ambulance responded to the crash at 10:19am on Highway 30, just east of Sparky’s One Stop gas station. The report states that April Hager was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and heading west on the highway. Her vehicle then struck the rear-end of a Case IH Tractor, driven by Edward Irbeck of Dedham.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation after a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday. Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired Sunday around 10:50 p.m. near the area of Sixth Avenue North and North 22nd Street.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A hearing for a man charged with killing his wife last year has been postponed. Gregory Showalter is trying to suppress some of the evidence against him. He was set to appear in court Thursday, but a motion was filed to postpone the hearing to July 15.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Right now, the Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. DMPD reports that one person has been shot and another was hit by debris near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Southeast 4th Street. Both are expected...
UPDATE: Traffic on NE I-35 has resumed to normal speeds. (Polk County, IA) -- Traffic remains slow on I-35 in northern Polk County due to a crash involving multiple vehicles earlier this afternoon. There were reports of minor injuries in the crash. Traffic has been slow between the East 1st Street and NE 36th Street exits in Ankeny, a detour is in place for northbound traffic.
On Monday, members of the Ames and Story County Emergency Response teams executed search warrants at tow different locations within the city limits of Ames. A warrant was issued at 4709 Steinbeck, #4, with the other being issued at 108 Jewel Dr., #104. While conducting the search on Jewel Drive, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh of Ames, was arrested by authorities on an outstanding warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor related to an incident that occurred on May 20, 2022.
Officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of B Avenue in Knoxville on Sunday, May 22 at 7:15 pm. 39-year-old Shane Russell Bloodsworth was inside the residence with a female who resides there. An argument started between the two and Bloodsworth allegedly picked up a baby bottle and threw it at the female, hitting her in the face below the left eye. Due to the impact, the female was left with a red mark on her left cheek. Officers arrived and attempted to talk to Bloodsworth but he would not come out of the residence or talk via phone. Contact was finally made and Bloodsworth was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault Third or Subsequent Offense, a Class D Felony.
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, friends and family gathered to honor 41-year-old William Lewis Kinney IV's memory and find healing after he was killed in amotorcycle crash last week. Many wore shirts featuring Kinney's name and likeness before releasing balloons in his honor. Kinney was riding at high...
