The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics baseball team was looking to move into the Section 1A tournament winners bracket final for the second year in a row Monday as they took on the United South Central Rebels at Riverland Community College, and it was the No. 2 seeded Athletics rallying back from a deficit for the third game in a row in the tournament for a win as they downed the Rebels by the score of 10-6.

LYLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO