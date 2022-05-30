Fresno State sweet corn grown by students arrives. Here’s where to get it and when

The day came Monday for Fresno locals who wait for a bounty of Fresno State’s popular sweet corn to go on sale.

Long lines gathered outside the Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market, where ears of corn were plentiful. The corn is grown on 60 acres tended to by students.

Shoppers flock to pick up three ears of corn — yellow or white — for $2.

Corn isn’t the only thing on the menu grown by Fresno State students. There’s nectarines, peaches, squash, grapefruit, cucumbers and more.

Not to mention there’s wine and ice cream also available.

The Market at 5368 N. Chestnut Ave. is south of Barstow Avenue. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. 559-278-4511 .

Charlet Bron, 11, right, reaches for corn on the first day Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market began selling the popular seasonal sweet yellow and white corn ears to the public. Photographed Monday, May 30, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

