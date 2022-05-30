ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State sweet corn grown by students arrives. Here’s where to get it and when

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ravy2_0fuyXyeB00

The day came Monday for Fresno locals who wait for a bounty of Fresno State’s popular sweet corn to go on sale.

Long lines gathered outside the Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market, where ears of corn were plentiful. The corn is grown on 60 acres tended to by students.

Shoppers flock to pick up three ears of corn — yellow or white — for $2.

Corn isn’t the only thing on the menu grown by Fresno State students. There’s nectarines, peaches, squash, grapefruit, cucumbers and more.

Not to mention there’s wine and ice cream also available.

The Market at 5368 N. Chestnut Ave. is south of Barstow Avenue. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. 559-278-4511 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cVk1_0fuyXyeB00
Charlet Bron, 11, right, reaches for corn on the first day Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market began selling the popular seasonal sweet yellow and white corn ears to the public. Photographed Monday, May 30, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMjTj_0fuyXyeB00
Staff toss ears of corn into bins on the first day Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market began selling the popular seasonal sweet yellow and white corn to the public. Photographed Monday, May 30, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfgAI_0fuyXyeB00
Courtney LeBar, student assistant, left, selects bagged corn for customers waiting outside on the first day Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market began selling the popular seasonal sweet yellow and white corn. Customers could still select individual ears of corn inside the market. Photographed Monday, May 30, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVa7R_0fuyXyeB00
Hands reach into bins to select ears of corn on the first day Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market began selling the popular seasonal sweet yellow and white corn to the public. Photographed Monday, May 30, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMj2b_0fuyXyeB00
Bagged white and yellow corn is sold to customers on the first day Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market began selling the popular seasonal sweet yellow and white corn to the public. The outdoor station allowed people to buy pre-bagged corn of 10 ears each although customers could also select ears themselves inside the market. Photographed Monday, May 30, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh4Ga_0fuyXyeB00
A customer bags his own corn on the first day Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market began selling the popular seasonal sweet yellow and white corn. Photographed Monday, May 30, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMlEO_0fuyXyeB00
Customers line up outside for pre-bagged corn on the first day Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market began selling the popular seasonal sweet yellow and white corn to the public. Customers had the option to select corn themselves inside the market. Photographed Monday, May 30, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Comments / 1

Related
fresnoalliance.com

Fresno-Madera Area No. 1 in the Nation for Worst Air Quality

According to last month’s State of the Air Report, which is published by the American Lung Association every year, the Fresno-Madera area took the lead as the most polluted city in the country for fine particle pollution, also known as PM2.5. For the last decade, that record was held by Bakersfield, but Fresno is now leading the charge.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

There are more Fresnos than just California’s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is a well-known city in California, home to a number of fictional characters and referenced in many popular songs. However, the Fresno of Central California is not the only Fresno in the United States. In fact, there are other Fresnos in Texas, Arkansas, Ohio, and a Fresno Reservoir in Montana. […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Fresno, CA
Business
Fresno, CA
Industry
City
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Central baseball team advances in regional playoffs along with Clovis, Central, Bullard, Orange Cove and Caruthers softball teams

Tuesday’s regional playoff baseball scores (first round): NorCal Division II – #2 Archbishop Mitty def #7 Clovis East, 3-2 NorCal Division III – #8 Central def #1 Monterey, 8-6 NorCal Division IV – #2 Bradshaw Christian def #7 Madera South, 3-0 NorCal Division V – #2 Turlock Christian def #7 Mendota, 6-0 Tuesday’s regional playoff […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 days of free vet care at Fresno’s Poverello House this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mobile veterinary clinic will begin its tour of California shelters in Fresno this week, providing free veterinary care to pets belonging to homeless and vulnerable individuals. The ElleVet Project will visit Fresno’s Poverello House on Thursday and Friday of this week, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., to help pets […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Person
Eric Paul
KMJ

Large Tree Damages Big Rig In West Fresno

(KMJ) — A large eucalyptus tree was wedged in between a big rig Wednesday afternoon on Kearney Blvd in Fresno. The driver of the tractor trailer says he was driving along Kearney Blvd when a large tree fell and hit his truck, causing extensive damage to both the trailer and truck.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Get to know the 3 candidates for Fresno County Superintendent of Schools

FRESNO COUNTY, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three candidates are running in the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools race. Current superintendent Jim Yovino announced his retirement, paving the way for someone new to take over come Election Day.  Dr. Michelle Cantwell-Copher, Daren Miller and Eliseo Gamino are all hoping to lead Fresno County’s 32 school districts.  Cantwell-Copher […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Corn#Long Lines#Fresno State#Gwen Gibson Farm Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
2K+
Followers
318
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy