Fresno State sweet corn grown by students arrives. Here’s where to get it and when

According to last month’s State of the Air Report, which is published by the American Lung Association every year, the Fresno-Madera area took the lead as the most polluted city in the country for fine particle pollution, also known as PM2.5. For the last decade, that record was held by Bakersfield, but Fresno is now leading the charge.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is a well-known city in California, home to a number of fictional characters and referenced in many popular songs. However, the Fresno of Central California is not the only Fresno in the United States. In fact, there are other Fresnos in Texas, Arkansas, Ohio, and a Fresno Reservoir in Montana. […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mobile veterinary clinic will begin its tour of California shelters in Fresno this week, providing free veterinary care to pets belonging to homeless and vulnerable individuals. The ElleVet Project will visit Fresno’s Poverello House on Thursday and Friday of this week, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., to help pets […]
(KMJ) — A large eucalyptus tree was wedged in between a big rig Wednesday afternoon on Kearney Blvd in Fresno. The driver of the tractor trailer says he was driving along Kearney Blvd when a large tree fell and hit his truck, causing extensive damage to both the trailer and truck.
WOODLAKE – Those involved in the citrus industry are advised to be extra vigilant about preventing Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) infestation following recent ACP detections in Tulare County. ACPs carry the infectious Huanglongbing (HLB) disease, also known as citrus greening disease, which is fatal to citrus trees. There is...
FRESNO COUNTY, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three candidates are running in the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools race. Current superintendent Jim Yovino announced his retirement, paving the way for someone new to take over come Election Day. Dr. Michelle Cantwell-Copher, Daren Miller and Eliseo Gamino are all hoping to lead Fresno County’s 32 school districts. Cantwell-Copher […]
Electric bikes are the hot ticket in the cycling world, but they also put a dent in your pocketbook. While a typical commuter bicycle usually lands somewhere under $1,000, electric bikes often sell between $2,000 and $3,000. But there is a way to go electric on a budget and it’s...
It was our third time at Lazy Dog in Fresno, and we were looking for a lazy evening of dining. The lazy dining idea that I requested from our server Alek was set in. Motion with him understanding what we meant when I said lazy dining.
The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.
Comments / 1