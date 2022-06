>Man Gets Death Sentence for Killing Mothers of His Children. (Carlisle, PA) -- A man who was accused of killing two women who were the mothers of his children has received the death penalty in the case. Prosecutors built their cases partially on the confession of 27-year-old Davone Anderson. He allegedly told them he shot and killed 23-year-old Sydney Parmalee because he thought she was cheating on him. Police say he then killed 23-year-old Kaylee Lyons three weeks later because he feared she was going to turn him in for killing Parmelee. Anderson also received a life sentence for the murder of an unborn child that Lyons was carrying at the time she was killed.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO