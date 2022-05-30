ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Carroll Park: Mother and Daughter Duo Share Passion at Plant & People

By Kennedy June Feindt
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant and People is a small plant nursery located at 1431 N 52nd St. Run by mother-daughter duo Cherron Perry Thomas and Alma Thomas, Plant and People is a Black-owned, family-owned, woman-owned business with a goal to make plants accessible in Philadelphia. After opening during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,...

philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Day 1: Marking Juneteenth With a Block Party

Juneteenth will once again be marking the start of the Wawa Welcome America festival that brings 16 days of family fun and learning to Philadelphia. Here's the free events you can expect to see on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Free Admission to African American Museum in Philadelphia. Wawa is partnering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Asian American Chef Making Name For Herself With Unique Hot Sauces

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Asian American and Pacific Islander Hertigate Month comes to a close, CBS3 has the story of a local Asian American business. It is making a name for itself with its unique sauces. “I made these sauces to compliment a lot of rice-based cooking,” Poi Dog Philly chef Kiki Aranita said. Aranita makes her signature — spam musubi — in the kitchen. The dish is often found in Hawaii but resembles Japanese cuisine. “So I was born in New York, but I was raised in Hawaii and in Hong Kong,” Aranita said. “Growing up, what I ate was really a blend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Industry
City
Carroll Park, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Tennessee State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Business
salus.edu

A Special Father-Daughter Moment at Commencement

When Emily Mittelman, MSOT ‘20, OTD ‘22, received her master’s degree from Salus University, it was during the pandemic and there wasn’t an in-person graduation ceremony. While that prevented her from experiencing a special father-daughter moment of officially accepting her diploma on stage among her peers...
ELKINS PARK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Thomas
phillyvoice.com

Abandoned horse rescued by North Philly residents, animal control

Large farm animals wandering the streets aren't a common sight in Hunting Park, but this didn't stop residents from stepping up to help a horse who was abandoned in the neighborhood Monday. The steed, now named Darien because he was found on the 4000 block of North Darien Street, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Trinity With Side Yard in Fairmount

This renovated trinity is great for entertaining as well as living, thanks to its well-equipped kitchen and large, shaded side patio. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This Fairmount renovated trinity house for sale stands apart from most other...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thisis50.com

Famous Acee Drops K.N.D Featuring FOREVER YOUNG & Yvng Dyme

Rising rapper Famous Acee is representing Philadelphia, Pennsylvania properly by recently releasing a hot record entitled “K.N.D ” which features rappers FOREVER YOUNG & Yvng Dyme. The record has been receiving immaculate feedback since its release. Critics are calling this record very creative and billboard worthy. Having over 20,000 followers on instagram independently, Famous Acee is the new face of Philadelphia hip hop music.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Plant And People
PhillyBite

The Annual West Philadelphia Porchfest

The annual West Philadelphia Porchfest will take place on Saturday, June 4th from noon and feature free performances from porches across the neighborhood. This community-based music event aims to celebrate the diversity of the West Philadelphia community by offering free shows on the porches of area residents. The lineup will feature acts from various genres, from rap to country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 5500 Master Street in Carroll Park, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for a three-unit multi-family development at 5500 Master Street in Carroll Park, West Philadelphia. Designed by Designblendz, the building will stand three stories tall and span 4,350 square feet of space. Permits list construction costs at $375,000. The new building will feature a modern exterior, similar...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
upenn.edu

Building Penn Medicine’s Pavilion helped launch his career. Now, William Griffin is going places

It’s been a whirlwind of opportunities since William Griffin participated in PennAssist, a 12-month program to help young graduates of Philadelphia’s career and technical high schools and city residents—especially minorities and women—enter the building trades. The initiative, which ran between 2017-2020, was a collaboration of Penn Medicine, the School District of Philadelphia, Penn’s construction firm LF Driscoll, and the Philadelphia Building Trades Council. Griffin worked from 2018-2019 with the subcontractors building the $1.6 billion Pavilion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP). PennAssist matched the young people in the program with the most suitable trades based on a skills assessment and a training boot camp. Griffin primarily worked with the electricians but said he gained exposure to many other construction trades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Travel Maven

Philadelphia's Most Exciting New Restaurants

Despite the ongoing health crisis and construction delays, a steady new stream of restaurants continues to open across Philly. To help you keep up on what's happening in the ever-changing restaurant scene, we've put together a list of some of the city's best, most exciting new dinner spots. Keep reading to find out more about these newly opened restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

National Doughnut Day: Where to Indulge in the Philly Area

Friday, June 3 is National Doughnut Day! Here are a few spots in the Philadelphia area where you can take advantage of the free food, promotions or try a new treat from a local business to celebrate the delicious occasion. Duck Donuts. In stores on Friday, Duck Donuts is giving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy