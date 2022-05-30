Frankford: Youth Mentorship Group Flourishes

On February 22, 2022, Eugene “Buddah” Thomas blew out the candles on his birthday cake surrounded by the young adults he mentors and the community leaders that support him. Thomas is the founder and president of Power Circle Mentoring, a program that helps youth ages 11-19 gain...
“Imagine a kid living in 63107 living in a drug-infested neighborhood, who hears gunshots and ambulance and police sirens outside their windows every day. They’re at home eating a tuna fish, peanut butter, or an air sandwich because the mother doesn’t have food stamps. Now, what do you think happens to this child who has a pack of homework that they can’t figure out on an empty stomach while being traumatized?”
WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - Over the last 24 hours, parents in the Wentzville School District have said they’re “embarrassed” and “infuriated” with school leaders. All of this stemmed from a video showing a bullying incident that happened inside Wentzville Middle School on Tuesday. News 4 talked to the parents involved in the situation and others who claim the district has swept bullying under the rug for years.
If you are looking for a job you might want to consider applying for a job at a Columbia, Missouri-based business that was just ranked as one of the Top 10 Businesses in the Country to work for in 2022. According to a list from Moneywatch.com, the Columbia, Missouri-based finance...
Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
A church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is hardly the church's only high-value holding in the area.
It's hard to be this close to St. Louis yet still be private. But, that's exactly how I'd describe a cabin hidden on a hillside near Defiance, Missouri that includes a private lake and horses. I gotta say that for a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom cabin, this looks like a spacious place...
QUINCY — Blessing Health System is asking for review of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board’s recent decision to approve the Quincy Medical Group small format hospital. In a Wednesday morning press release, Blessing officials say they filed the appeal of the certificate of need permit...
A former Franklin County gymnastics coach accused of molesting young athletes is sentenced to 50 years in prison. David Schneider, 45, of Washington, was arrested in 2018 after the allegations surfaced. He later confessed to police that he had touched the victims in an inappropriate manner while they were stretching.
Once popular in the city of Paris love locks have started to take over the fence of Lovers' Leap in Hannibal. Love Locks were made popular in Paris on the Pont des Arts bridge, which all have been removed. There were so many locks on the bridge that the weight was increasing and parts of the bridge started falling off, so back in 2015 all of the locks were removed. So what are love locks?
ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
This really isn't unusual if you live near Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, but it's not often they're captured on video. One Missouri person shared video of 2 stealth bombers that recently flew over their home. You never know what you might find when you hang around on the...
I have tried to explore as many local restaurants in our listening area as I can. I thank you listeners for all of the suggestions. There has not been a lack of options when it comes to places to dine in Sedalia, Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Cole Camp and we will be headed to Marshall in the near future.
In the small community of Louisiana, Missouri, it’s not uncommon to see what looks like massive white wings traveling down the road, strapped to flatbed tractor-trailers. Once a bustling commercial port, the historic Mississippi River town 90 miles north of St. Louis has become a hub for an unusual commodity: used wind turbine blades. Shipments from nearly every corner of the U.S. arrive daily at the Veolia North America recycling plant, the last stop for turbine blades at the end of their lifespan.
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police released a notice today that it is attempting to identify the woman shown above. Wood River Police said this is in regard to an active investigation and no further details can be released at this time. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our...
A near-drowning is reported at a Jefferson City public pool. It was Tuesday night, just before 6 p.m., when JC Parks lifeguard staff pulled an individual in distress from the water at Ellis-Porter Riverside Pool. Life-saving techniques were performed until emergency medical services arrived on the scene. JC Parks reports...
The construction industry lost a giant over the weekend. Robert W. Hofer, Jr. died Sunday morning after a brief battle with cancer. He turned 64 on May 15. Bob Hofer was an integral part of the Millstone Weber – and Bangert Brothers Construction Co. and Millstone Bangert, Inc. before that – for more than 40 years.
He hasn't been seen in Hannibal since Saturday, May 28. Can you help find 16-year-old Isaiah Fessenden?. UPDATE: Great news. Joseph Fessenden has just let me know that his son Isaiah has been found. Thanks to all for the help. ORIGINAL STORY: I saw Isaiah's dad, Joseph Fessenden, share a...
EDWARDSVILLE - A Collinsville woman was charged with forgery and compelling a minor to help.
Mariana Garcia-Paez, 43, of Collinsville, was charged May 27 with contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor, a Class 2 felony; and forgery, a Class 3 felony.
The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
Comments / 0