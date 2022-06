Two young folks donated the proceeds from their Youth Fair projects to the Brownwood-Brown County Child Welfare Board. Addy Bowman (left) daughter of Jayme and Sarah Bowman, had earlier donated her earnings from the sale of her goat to the board because she wanted to help children less fortunate. Addy brings a smile to the faces of everyone she meets and she wants to bring a smile to other children. Judy Brownlee gratefully accepted her check.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO