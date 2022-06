Brothers Jack, left, 6, and Hank, 4, Stahlberg, of Groton Long Point, wave American flags as they watch the Noank Memorial Day parade with grandparents Nip Tanner and Robin Leeds, of Noank, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Noank — The annual Memorial Day parade traveled through Noank on Monday.

It crossed the newly reopened Mosher Avenue railroad bridge before a ceremony at Noank Cemetery and a final stop at Memorial Park. According to one onlooker who timed the event it took the parade just under five minutes to pass.

The parade was followed by a fundraising picnic, provided by the American Legion Post #115, at the village park.