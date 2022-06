Click here to read the full article. Is anyone keeping score in the really complicated relationships between Christina Hall and her two ex-husbands? We know Ant Anstead has already filed for full custody of their two-year-old son Hudson, which will be determined at a June 28 court hearing. Now, it looks like relations between Tarek El Moussa, the father of their kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 6, is on the outs, too. The Daily Mail captured a showdown between El Moussa, his wife Heather Rae Young, and Christina with new husband Joshua Hall at a children’s soccer game on Saturday. (See...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 23 DAYS AGO