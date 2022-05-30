ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

David Weir confirmed as Brighton technical director following Dan Ashworth exit

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFCUa_0fuyWAUU00

Brighton have confirmed the permanent appointment of David Weir as technical director following Dan Ashworth’s move to Newcastle.

The former Scotland, Rangers and Everton defender had been covering the role in an interim capacity since Ashworth resigned and began a period of garden leave in February.

Ashworth’s exit was formally confirmed on Monday as Newcastle announced they had reached agreement with the Seagulls to appoint him as sporting director at St James’ Park. Brighton followed by making Weir’s position full-time.

Chairman Tony Bloom said: “David’s credentials are very strong, as he has shown in the various roles he has held with us.

“During his recent role as acting technical director he has used his experience, knowledge and ability in supporting both Graham Potter and the men’s first team as we secured a record top-flight finish, and Hope Powell and the women’s first team.

“In that time he has already further enhanced an already excellent working relationship with both (chief executive) Paul Barber and me, as well as our executive team responsible for the running of the club.

“David will oversee all football operations including recruitment, analysis, medical and player welfare, across both the men’s and women’s set-up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVOdq_0fuyWAUU00
Weir earned 69 Scotland caps (Lynne Cameron/PA) (PA Archive)

Weir, 52, has been at Albion since 2018 and had been working as loans manager prior to stepping into Ashworth’s post on a temporary basis.

Prior to that he had a brief spell as manager at Sheffield United and held coaching roles at Everton, Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest. As a player he earned 69 Scotland caps and also represented Hearts and Falkirk.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scott Allan and Drey Wright released by Hibernian

Scott Allan and Drey Wright are among the players being released by Hibernian. Hibs have also confirmed the departures of Alex Gogic, Jamie Murphy, Sean Mackie and Innes Murray, who all ended last season on loan with other clubs. Allan made 129 appearances for Hibs during three spells but found...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Hope Powell
Person
Dan Ashworth
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Sheffield United#Brighton#Everton#Seagulls#St James Park#Albion
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Jubilee balcony line-ups reveal key players on the royal stage

The royal family’s Jubilee appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony have long offered a fascinating insight into the shape and future of the monarchy. From the Queen’s Silver Jubilee to this year’s Platinum Jubilee, these line-ups send a striking message about the primary players on the royal stage.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Statements from Depp and Heard following ruling in US lawsuit

Here are the full statements of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard following the conclusion of his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against his former wife. “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy