Memorial Day snow? Yes, spring’s winter is not over. Boise’s Bogus Basin sees 5.5 inches

When Boiseans awoke on a Monday morning early this month to find snow on the ground , many thought it marked an end to the unusual spring snow.

We were wrong.

Bogus Basin got 5.5 inches of snow early Memorial Day morning, the National Weather Service Boise office reported.

At 3 a.m. Monday, the NWS snow stake recorded 2.5 inches of snow in the mountains. Between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m., it snowed another 3 inches at the station.

Snow this late in May is rare but “not unknown” said Les Colin, meteorologist with NWS Boise.

“I remember being out in 2006 and there was about that much snow on Memorial Day,” Colin said in a phone interview. “But it is not usual.”

Cold and wet conditions will continue through Monday evening, Colin said, but there won’t be much precipitation after Wednesday, when it is expected to warm up.

The unusually cold conditions stretched across southern Idaho. Colin said Twin Falls saw a mix of snow and rain Sunday.

A meteorologist saw a ‘very rare’ occurrence in Owyhee County Friday. What was it?

Rain, rain, go away, it’s going to be a wet Memorial Day. Here’s Boise’s weekend forecast