A day for remembrance

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rol0h_0fuyUIci00
Roger Beckley speaks at the Memorial Day service at Sunset Cemetery on Monday. Staff photo by Christian Bright

Families and veterans gathered Monday morning at Sunset Cemetery to pay tribute to their loved ones and military members who have died.

The Memorial Day service started with a band that played the national anthem and other songs, and Harold Randa read the Gettysburg Address.

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Roger Beckley spoke about the origins of the holiday and the number of fallen soldiers on foreign soil. He said there are 25 American cemeteries in 10 countries, and 130,00 veterans are buried there.

“Our men and women who have worn the uniform of one of the military branches of service are buried with honor everywhere in the world, and hopefully, they will never be forgotten,” he said. He said that’s why people gather at the cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“All having the same title, defenders of freedom, and I’m sure most of them are very proud of their service and would have gladly done it again,” Beckley said. “Many of them are heroes, some with stories and some with none, but we all know they had a story because they served.”

Clifford Turner, 59, and Mary Alavrez, 57, were at the ceremony paying their respects. Clifford served in the Turner served from 1994 to 2008. He fought with the 116th Infantry Regiment. He described his duties for the military as “shoot, move and communicate.”

He said Memorial Day is about remembering the soldiers who fought and died for our freedom.

Turner has been attending the service for about 10 years.

“I give my respect to the soldiers who have fallen,” Turner said.

Alavrez said she worked in communications.

She served from 1984 to 1992. She was first stationed in Germany, where she mainly did indoor communications. She has been attending the memorial day service for about 10 years as well. She said her son used to go to Sunset Cemetery to help put up the flags for the service.

Julie and Greg Delort also came to the service. Greg said his dad served in World War II in the Navy as an aircraft mechanic. His grandfather also served during World War II as an engineer in the Army.

Delort said Memorial Day is a way for us to be reminded of what it costs to have our freedom. Delort said he used to bring his kids to the service.

“We always want to help our family realize that we’re a part of something bigger than ourselves,” he said. “People went before us and gave us the opportunity to do the things we do. So this is a way to remember those people.”

