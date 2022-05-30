ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan girls end state track in 5th, boys 13th

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
Manhattan Teuila Ilalio throws the shot put during state track Saturday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

WICHITA — A day that started with the hopes of a podium finish for the Manhattan High girls ended with the Indians just two places shy of a plaque.

“Obviously we wanted to get on the podium and we understood that everything was going to have to go perfectly, not only for us but we also would probably need some collapses from some team’s in front of us,” Manhattan coach Kory Cool said. “You just have to take care of business on your end and hope that it’s enough and we fell a little short on our end. Not too bad though, I was happy with how we’re competed.”

Individually, the Indians still found plenty of highlights despite the fact that they did not walk away with gold in any of their events on Saturday.

Teuila Ilalio had the best finish of any Manhattan athlete during Day 2, earning a silver medal in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 8.75 inches.

While Ilalio did improve upon her seed distance and placing, the senior felt that she was capable of topping the first-place throw of 40 feet, 7.5 inches by Olathe Northwest’s Adrienne Locke-Garcia.

“Her brother (current K-State defensive lineman and former MHS shot put state champ Damian Ilalio) had some encouraging words for her before we left which meant a lot and she came in and did her best.” Cool said. “A PR would’ve won her the meet, but unfortunately, you can’t PR every time. We asked for her best and we all understand she gave it. So we’re walking away satisfied.”

After tweaking her hamstring while running the 200-meter dash on Friday, freshman Hanna Pellant made a full comeback, qualifying for finals in the 100 and then finishing fourth with a time of 12.07, a personal record.

The injury forced the freshman to miss the long jump which, coming in, was considered to be her strongest event.

“We’ve just got to be cautious in the future,” Cool said. “Everyone’s aware of what she’s capable of. We need to be a little more conservative early in the season to make sure she’s healthy enough to get to the end of the season. I don’t think we had to scratch long jump, but she’s a freshman and you want to be careful. PRing in the 100 after all of that should do a lot for her confidence moving forward, though.”

Fellow sprinter and Manahttan’s lone state champion Gili Johnson competed in the 400 finals after qualifying on Friday and walked away with a fifth-place finish (1:00.58).

Heading into the final part of the day, senior Hannah Loub set a new lifetime PR by three seconds to walk away with a fifth-place finish and give Manhattan one last shot at the podium before they were overtaken in the final couple of events.

“That was big,” Cool said. “You saw in the 4x800’s, those Kansas City girls are fast, and we don’t see them a whole lot. … It was hot and it was windy and not a lot of people were running PRs. So for her to run as well as she did, just shows that she wanted to end it all on a high note. She definitely left it out here on the track.”

On the boys’ side, Brayden Schomaker also qualified for finals in the 100 and then went on to finish seventh in an absolutely stacked field.

“Very happy for Brayden,” Cool said. “He ran an incredible race and he was fired up.”

Elijah Strawn and Collins Elumogo also made their way up to the podium. Strawn finished sixth in the pole vault with a jump of 12 feet and Elumogo finished eighth in the triple jump with a bound of 43 feet, 1.5 inches.

The Manhattan High boys had their biggest win midday when they overcame a the 10th-slowest 4x800 seed time (8:25.53), to finish third overall with a time of 8:13.74. The team consisted of Ben Mosier, Max Bowyer, Baptiste Lacroix and Ethan Bryant.

“That was probably the highlight of the meet for us on the boys’ side,” Cool said. “Three of those guys were on the team that got second last year. They didn’t run as fast as they wanted to but I don’t think the weather was going to allow for anything better than they did.”

The Indians ended the day with a bit of disappointment. After qualifying for the boys 4x400 finals on Friday by finishing third (3:25.10), the heat, exhaustion and inexperience of dealing with a two-day track meet started to make its presence felt.

The team (including Emmanuel Mortensen, Lacroix, Moiser and Tanner Dowling-Burnett) ran into some trouble in the final leg and faded down the stretch, finishing seventh (3:31.3).

“I wouldn’t say anyone was very thrilled with that performance,” Cool said. “We talk about experience, experience, experience. Three of those guys didn’t have it. They hadn’t been to state in the 4x400 and two of them hadn’t been to state at all. Maybe they were lethargic after two long days of sitting and waiting? I’m guessing that’s what happened.”

The Manhattan High girls ended the meet in fifth place with 45.5 points while the boys wrapped up the day in 13th with 23 points.

The Manhattan boys return nine of their 17 state qualifiers while the girls return 13 of their 19 qualifiers.

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
