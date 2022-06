MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The good news for Randy Mazey is only three players from his 2022 roster have exhausted their eligibility. The bad news is they are all pitchers. The WVU starting arms — or lack thereof — were an issue all season. Sophomore Ben Hampton was the workhorse. He made a team-high 15 starts and led the Mountaineers in just about every pitching category. In 83.1 IP, Hampton held an 8-5 record (leading the team in wins) with a 4.66 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP (best among starters).

