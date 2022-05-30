ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coming Soon Signage Up at Foxtrot “The Modern Corner Store”

By MCS Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast March, Foxtrot, the modern corner store, café and delivery market, announced its continued DMV expansion with the planned opening of its first Maryland location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Avenue). It will be moving...

Bento Express is Coming to the Woodmoor Shopping Center

Bento Express will be opening in the Woodmoor Shopping Center (10141 Colesville Road) in Silver Spring later this year. The new fast-casual restaurant will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Sprint, between the UPS Store and Subway. While we don’t know much about the restaurant at...
SILVER SPRING, MD
themunchonline.com

1600 Q Street, NW #2

Centrally Located 1BR/1BA in Dupont Circle with Cozy Patio - Charming 1BR/!BA with HW floors. Separate dining room (currently used as office.) The building has free shared washer & dryer, a bike room & extra storage! Located in one of DC's most popular neighborhoods, 1600 Q St. NW is a short walk to Trader Joe's, Safeway, Whole Foods, 17th Street Restaurants, the 14th Street Corridor, Dupont Circle Metro, and endless other retail & transportation options including Capital BikeShare & several car share options. With a walk score of 98, the building is truly located in a walker’s paradise.
STREET, MD
mocoshow.com

The St. James to Take Over Old Washington Sports Club Location in Bethesda

The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, today announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. It will be moving in to 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

5225 Pooks Hill Road #805S

Gorgeous UPDATED 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included - Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!. Updated Kitchen WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles. Separate bedroom, walk in closet, galley Kitchen with...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Corner Store#Food Drink#Dmv#Mussel Bar Grille#Bethesda Row
mocoshow.com

Taste of Wheaton Returns on June 12

The Taste of Wheaton will return after a two-year hiatus with a full day of food, music and activities for all ages from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at Marian Fryer Plaza in Downtown Wheaton. Kids rides and activities are free, with food and drinks available for purchase from local Wheaton restaurants. Marian Fryer Plaza is located at 2424 Reedie Plaza adjacent to the Wheaton Triangle Business District. Participating Wheaton restaurants in the Taste of Wheaton will include Frank’s Burger Place, Green Plate Catering, Hollywood East Café, IHOP, Los Cobanos, Methi Indian Restaurant, Nando’s Peri Peri, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nut House Pizza and Terra Mare Restaurant.
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Germantown Flea Markets Returns This Saturday, June 5

The Germantown Community Flea Market is the place to find bargains and treasures. There’s something for everyone – toys & games – fashions and footwear – antiques and collectibles, lawn mowers and bicycles. You can search for your favorite CDs or books, discover kitchen gadgets you never knew you needed, jewelry to go with your favorite outfit – all kinds of things that you just can’t live without — and all at bargain prices! And the first bargain you find is when you come in – there is no admission or parking fee.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Garden Bros Circus in Gaithersburg Now Through June 12

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Pkwy, Gaithersburg) from June 2-12. Attractions at the show include, “Crazy Cossacks Riderz, Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Showgirls Hanging from their Hair, Olympic Gymnasts, the Funniest Clowns, and Back Flipping Dogs as seen on America’s Got Talent.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors

It’s true I did not see a copy of Middlesex, well judge for yourself:. Ed. Note: Little Free Library located near Oyster-Adams Bilingual School. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
WASHINGTON, DC
southlakessentinel.com

The new and improved Reston Town Center!

Reston Town Center is currently under construction for a better, more modern, and contemporary space. Expanding the area for more outdoorsy activities will take quite a while to finish, but the end result will surely be worth the wait. Boston properties plans on spending millions on renovating the common area....
mocoshow.com

Free Electric Scooter Training June 4 & June 11

Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend free clinics on Saturdays, June 4 and 11, sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Participants can take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. Participants must have a valid driver’s license. No registration is required to attend a clinic and walk ups are welcome. The clinics generally will last about two hours and e-scooters will be available at each site.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Check out these outdoor movies all summer long in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Wednesday, June 1: Space Jam. Wednesday, June 8: The Princess Bride. Where: 227 Harry Thomas...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update on New Five Below in Gaithersburg

Permanent signage is up at the upcoming Five Below at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese. No opening date has been announced but the coming soon signage has now been updated to say “Summer 2022” instead of “Spring 2022”. Five Below has additional Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring. A representative from the Kentlands location told us last year that the new Gaithersburg store is not replacing the current Gaithersburg location.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Clearway Pain Solutions Opens Newest Office Location in Bethesda

Clearway Pain Solutions has opened its newest location in Bethesda. The office is located at 6410 Rockledge Dr #421 Bethesda, MD 20817 and is staffed by Dr. Anna Irwin. The Bethesda location joins the Germantown office as the only two Montgomery County locations. Clearway Pain Solutions is a leading interventional...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Feasty Crab Opens Today in Derwood

Feasty Crab opens today at 16811 Crabbs Branch Way (the former location of Red, Hot, & Blue) in Derwood. Red, Hot, & Blue closed permanently back in July of 2019 after serving the Derwood area for 30 years. After almost two years of inactivity, Feasty Crab signage was put up in April 2021. The menu features oysters, snow crabs, scallops, crawfish, mussels, and various Cajun sides and desserts. The restaurant is open Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm and is currently hiring.
DERWOOD, MD
fox5dc.com

Off-cycle cicada stragglers start to emerge in parts of DC region

WASHINGTON - Cicada procrastinators who did not emerge with their Brood X brethren in 2021 are finally making their way above ground. Billions of the red-eyed insects arrived last May as part of the largest brood of 17-year cicadas. Most parts of the Washington, D.C. region saw massive numbers of the bugs. By June – they had mostly come and gone.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Jumping for Jollibee! Fast food restaurant set to open in Alexandria June 15

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Fast food chain Jollibee is opening a new restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia this summer, according to the company's website. The new location is planned for 4809 Beauregard Street. Jollibee specializes in fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti and Filipino dishes. Details on a possible grand opening and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

