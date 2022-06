SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of assaulting two women. Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when one of the victims saw a man by her relative’s vehicle.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO