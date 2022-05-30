Twins place Royce Lewis on IL with knee bone bruise a day after call-up

Minnesota Twins shortstop/center fielder Royce Lewis. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a right knee bone bruise on Monday.

Lewis had been recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on May 29 before hitting the IL the following day.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Kanas City Royals. Lewis made a running catch robbing Emmanuel Rivera of a base hit before colliding hard into the centerfield wall.

Lewis' injury isn't believed to be serious, and according to the Star Tribune's Phil Miller, he'll be re-evaluated after the swelling in his knee goes down.

The No. 1 overall selection by the Twins in the 2017 MLB draft, Lewis made his major league debut on May 6.

In 12 games with the Twins, Lewis batted .300/.317/.550 with two home runs and five RBI.

On May 18, in a surprising move, the Twins sent Lewis down to the minors after an impressive 11-games stint with the big club, batting .308/.325/.564 with a home run and five RBI, before being recalled again 11 days later.

The Twins recalled infielder Jose Miranda to fill Lewis' roster spot.

Miranda had previously been sent down to the minors to make room for Lewis on the major league roster on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has played 19 games for the Twins this season, batting .164/.200/.284 with a home run and five RBI in 70 plate appearances.