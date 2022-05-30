ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Man Struck by Marked Toms River, NJ, Police Vehicle Sunday Night

By Chris Coleman
Authorities in Ocean County say a man was struck by a marked Toms River Township police vehicle late Sunday night. The accident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, happened around 10 PM...

Cat Country 107.3

Wildwood, NJ, Police Identify 19-year-old Man from PA as Missing Ocean Swimmer

Authorities in Wildwood have identified the person who went missing while swimming in the ocean earlier this week as a 19-year-old man from just outside of Philadelphia. According to the Wildwood Police Department, just after 4 PM Tuesday, they received a call about swimmers in distress off of the Andrews Avenue beach in the area of the Wildwoods Convention Center.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Authorities Suspend Search For Missing Swimmer In Wildwood After Rescuing 2 People

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing swimmer in Cape May County. Two other swimmers were rescued on Tuesday. All day long, people have asked if authorities ever found the missing swimmer. One woman told Eyewitness News that she kept waking up in the middle of the night hoping that the swimmer would surface, but he never did.   After a desperate, hours-long search by helicopter and by boat, authorities called off the search for the missing swimmer in Wildwood. The swimmer, a man in his early 20s, is presumed dead. “It was heartbreaking to see a young man out...
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Search Suspended for Missing Swimmer Off Wildwood, NJ

Officials with Coast Guard Station Cape May say they have suspended their search for a missing swimmer in the ocean off of Wildwood. According to WPVI-TV, police received a call around 4 PM Tuesday for a report of several swimmers in distress just south of the Wildwoods Convention Center near the Andrews Avenue beach.
WILDWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Two jailed in killing of 15-year-old Vineland boy

Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday. Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder...
VINELAND, NJ
Centre Daily

Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say

A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Search for Missing Wildwood Swimmer Now a Recovery Mission

Crews will resume searching for a missing swimmer in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Wildwood this morning. Officials say it is now a recovery mission. The mission, which began after 4 pm Tuesday, came after a call saying that several swimmers were in distress south of the Wildwoods Convention Center, near the Andrews Avenue beach.
WILDWOOD, NJ
