Even though we are in a severe drought, the Kern River Valley still has lots of moving water to fish. There are so many creeks, streams and of course the river itself where you can find some amazing small-scale fishing. Since the water flow has diminished rather sharply, the fish that are there are finding their way to deeper pools, pockets and cutbanks to find food and to seek shelter. Knowing how to fish these little pools and pockets of water is a lost art that some need to revisit.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO