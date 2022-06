A 32-year-old West Lafayette woman has been charged with battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony, for an incident reported nearly a year ago. Briana L. Seeger of the 2800 block of Wyndham Court was caring for a child less than 8 years old on June 25, 2021, when she reportedly struck the child "with a belt multiple times as (the child) cried," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.

