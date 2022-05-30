Beavers earn No. 3 overall seed

Ranked No. 4 in the nation, the Oregon State baseball team (41-13) is clearly one of the best in the country. That’s not to say it didn’t endure tough times this season. With a 12-9 victory over Arizona on May 13, the Beavers reached the 40-win mark for the 10th time in program history. They were ranked No. 2 in the country at the time by D1Baseball.com, primed to make a push for a fourth national championship after titles in 2006, 2007 and 2018.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Oregon State baseball team enters the 2022 NCAA postseason as the nation’s No. 3 national seed, the NCAA announced Monday. The Beavers are a national seed for the sixth time, following 2005 (8th), 2013 (3rd), 2014 (1st), 2017 (1st) and 2018 (3rd). Oregon State is hosting a regional for the ninth time, and fourth time since the 2017 season. The NCAA Corvallis Regional gets underway Friday, and scheduled action continues through Sunday. An if necessary game may be played on Monday. The Beavers will open play Friday against New Mexico State, the fourth-seeded team at the regional. The Aggies went 24-32 overall this season, and went 4-0 in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, defeating Abilene Christian on Saturday. The Beavers lead the all-time series, 7-2, last winning 7-0 in 2011. No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 3 San Diego will get the regional underway Friday. The Beavers last played the Commodores in the 2018 NCAA Corvallis Super Regional, sweeping Vanderbilt en route to the National Championship. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series, 3-2. Vanderbilt enters the postseason with a 36-21 overall record. The Commodores finished fourth in the SEC’s Eastern Division, posting a 14-16 mark. San Diego holds a slight 10-9 advantage in the all-time series, but the Beavers have won the last four games. OSU swept a pair of games in 2018, 23-6 and 19-6. San Diego enters the regional with a 36-18 record. The Toreros finished West Coast Conference play with a 17-10 record, tying for second.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Too young to know any better?. That could be said about Oregon State and its surprising appearance in the 2022 Women’s College World Series. The freshman-laden Beavers, with 14 of 22 players in their first year with OSU, open the eight-team tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday against Florida at OGE Energy Field.
Last week we learned that the receiver corps of Oregon Football will be locked and loaded with new talent for the coming years thanks to strong recruiting efforts from new receivers coach Junior Adams. Not to be outdone, other positions on the team are starting to garner interest and commitments...
Some of Dallas High School’s top athletes are headed soon to the next level of their game of life. Their coming adventures will take them to various colleges in Oregon, and they all want to continue competing in their chosen sport. An early sendoff of sorts came last week...
DESTIN, Fla. — A proposed rule change to lift the limit on official visits a player can take during their recruitment could benefit Oregon but also be particularly costly. NCAA Division I Proposal 2022-5 would eliminate the limit of official visits for recruits — presently five for football, men’s basketball and several other sports, and four in women’s basketball. It was tabled in April “based on the pending work of the (Division I) Transformation Committee.”
The Oregon State Beavers are gearing up for a big official visitor weekend in Corvallis, featuring some of their top targets from across the country. Here's a look at the weekend's scheduled visitors* (*subject to change this week): 4-star offensive lineman Simione Pale (Elk Grove; California) - ...
The Oregon Ducks have become famous for their explosive skill position players. In recent years, running backs such as LaMichael James and Kenjon Barner, and receivers such as Josh Huff and Dillon Mitchell, have had noteworthy careers and become household names in the sport. But as influential as these stellar...
The state semifinals for all classifications were played on Tuesday afternoon, and the title games for the state’s small schools are now set. The championship games will all be played at Volcanos Stadium in Keizer. The 3A game will be on Friday at 1:30 p.m., followed by the 2A/1A game at 5 p.m. The Class 4A game will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The No. 11-seeded Crescent Valley baseball team is headed to the state championship game after upsetting No. 2 Wilsonville 9-4 in the semifinal game Tuesday night at Wilsonville. The Raiders got an early lead with Luey Campos bringing home a run on a sacrifice ground-out and Caleb Kelley hitting an...
Western Oregon University announced Tuesday that its board of trustees plans to appoint a new university president next week, after they already named a different person president a little over a month ago. The WOU Board had initially appointed Sukhwant Jhaj as the new president last month, but, according to...
(Portland, Oregon) – Tonight and tomorrow night there's a unique possibility in the skies above Washington and Oregon: a meteor shower that is either a meteor storm or it's a total bust. According to NASA astronomers, the Tau Herculids may fire off as much as one one hundred or more per hour (maybe even up around 1,000 per hour), or it will be nothing at all. (Above: Cannon Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon lawmakers last year gave every public school district in Oregon the option to ban guns from their premises. So far, most districts have declined to take them up on the offer. Since a change to Oregon law in September, just 13% of the state’s public school districts have opted...
Between the Rose Festival, a packed calendar of LGBTQ+ events for Portland Pride, and Portland Beer Week (but isn't that every week?), there's plenty to hold our interest close to home this month. But from crab derbies to maximum "Goonies never say die" vibes, the rest of the state is calling to us, too.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite pushback from local mayors, a U.S. senator and golf club members — several of whom have resigned from the club — Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains is scheduled to host a controversial golf tournament June 30 through July 2. It will be the first U.S. stop for a lucrative new professional golf league backed by the financial arm of Saudi Arabia — a country long accused of human rights abuses.
Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
With hay prices on the rise and other agriculture costs also soaring due to inflation, Central Oregon ranches are negatively impacted and scrambling for alternatives.
The post Oregon seeing record-high hay prices; Sisters-area ranches share in the impacts appeared first on KTVZ.
That’s how much pensioners in a regional carpenters’ union lost, thanks to fraud committed by a pension fund manager. Fortunately for Oregon members, the fund is getting some of the money back. THE BACKGROUND. Oregonians live and work on a foundation built by members of the Pacific Northwest...
Comments / 0